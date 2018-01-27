Cheltenham Trials Day: Barry Geraghty ensures Apple's Shakira maintains perfect record

BARRY GERAGHTY ENSURED that Apple’s Shakira maintained her perfect Cheltenham record, by winning the JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle on Saturday.

The Nicky Henderson-trained race favourite was forced to work harder for this victory, but she had eight lengths to spare in the end, with Look My Way coming home in second place.

The result sees her bring her Cheltenham record to a perfect 3-3, and speaking to Sporting Life after the race, a pleased Geraghty said:

“It’s tough work out there, she settled better today and travelled great. I was always trying to switch her off and then had to switch her back on. She had loads in the tank and there’s a lot to like. It’s workmanlike conditions and better ground will only help her.”

Meanwhile, the Paul Nicholls-trained Frodon claimed the Crest Nicholson Handicap Chase, with Bryony Frost on board.

Frodon pounced at the final bend to shoot into the lead, leaving runner-up Shantou Flyer was 17 lengths adrift at the finish.

Mister Whitaker prevailed for trainer Mick Channon in the Timeform Novices’ Handicap Chase, while Cork man Jerry McGrath steered Santini to victory in the Ballymore Classic Novices’ Hurdle to deliver another win on the day for trainer Nicky Henderson.

It appeared as though Black Op was poised to come home in first place, before a mistake at the last fence gifted Santini the opportunity to steal the lead and ultimately snatch the win.

Definitely Red came out on top in the Betbright Trial Cotswold Chase, Agrapart was victorious in the galliardhomes.com Cleeve Hurdle, and Remiluc triumphed in the Steel Plate And Sections Handicap Hurdle for trainer Chris Gordon.

In Doncaster, Sceau Royal claimed first place in the Napoleons Casino & Restaurant Owlerton Sheffield Lightning Novices’ Chase, the six-year-old winning by two lengths.

Enniscoffey Oscar narrowly edged out Shannon Bridge to win the Albert Bartlett River Don Novices’ Hurdle and Maria’s Benefit scored her fifth consecutive victory in the Grade Two olbg.com Yorkshire Rose Mares’ Hurdle.

Wakanda won the Sky Bet Handicap Chase in thrilling style to come home in front of of Warriors Tale by a head, according to Sporting Life.

Cheltenham Results:



12.40: Apple’s Shakira - JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle

13.15: Mister Whitaker - Timeform Novices’ Handicap Chase

13.50: Frodon – Crest Nicholson Handicap Chase

14.25: Definitely Red - Betbright Trial Cotswold Chase

15.00: Santini - Ballymore Classic Novices’ Hurdle

15.35: Agrapart - galliardhomes.com Cleeve Hurdle

16.10: Remiluc – Steel Plate And Sections Handicap Hurdle

Doncaster Results:

12.55: Slanelough - Grandnational.fans Handicap Hurdle

13.30: Sceau Royal - Napoleons Casino & Restaurant Owlerton Sheffield Lightning Novices’ Chase

14.05: Enniscoffey Oscar - Albert Bartlett River Don Novices’ Hurdle

14.40: Maria’s Benefit - olbg.com Yorkshire Rose Mares’ Hurdle

15.15: Wakanda – Sky Bet Handicap Chase

15.50: Duke Of Navan - Sky Bet Britain’s Most Popular Online Bookmaker Handicap Chase

16.20: Princess Roxy - directlinegroupcareers.com British EBF Mares’ Standard Open NH Flat Race