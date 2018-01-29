  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 29 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hurricanes coach Boyd to take charge of Northampton next season

The Super Rugby-winning coach will move to England in August on a three-year contract.

By Sean Farrell Monday 29 Jan 2018, 4:54 PM
5 hours ago 3,568 Views 13 Comments
http://the42.ie/3822670
Hurricanes celebrate Vaea Fifita's try against the Lions.
Image: Photosport/Raghavan Venugopal/INPHO
Hurricanes celebrate Vaea Fifita's try against the Lions.
Hurricanes celebrate Vaea Fifita's try against the Lions.
Image: Photosport/Raghavan Venugopal/INPHO

STRUGGLING NORTHAMPTON SAINTS have this afternoon announced a recruitment coup as Super Rugby-winning Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd has agreed a three-year contract with the Premiership club.

Boyd, 59, has been in charge of the free-flowing Wellington outfit since 2015 and won the southern hemisphere club title in 2016 with a rock solid defence complementing the Beauden Barrett-aided attack.

The Kiwi will move north to work with the Saints before the end of the upcoming Super Rugby season, with Northampton setting August as the beginning of his tenure as director of rugby.

Former Munster head coach Alan Gaffney will continue as interim coach until the end of the season having stepped in following the departure of the long-serving Jim Mallinder.

“I visited Franklin’s Gardens for a week in 2004 when Wayne Smith was head coach, and remember the passion of the Saints supporters and the strong culture at the Club,” said Boyd, who has also coached New Zealand U20s.

“Franklin’s Gardens is an excellent stadium with first-class facilities, and when John White and Mark Darbon outlined the vision for Saints, it was a project I very much wanted to be part of.

“The Club’s ambitions match my own – I am confident I can help the Saints become one of the biggest and best teams in Europe.

“I have always aspired to coach in the Aviva Premiership and I am relishing the opportunity to work with this talented squad of players.”

Chris Boyd Source: Photosport/Raghavan Venugopal/INPHO

In moving north after proving his credentials on New Zealand soil, Boyd follows in the footsteps of former Crusaders boss Todd Blackadder, now of Bath, and Chiefs mastermind Dave Rennie who is setting a searing pace in the Pro14 with Glasgow Warriors.

“We said at the start of the process that we were looking for a world class director of Rugby, and we’ve secured one of the very best,” says Saints CEO Mark Darbon.

Jamie Gibson and Stephen Myler dejected after the game Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“Chris’ CV speaks for itself; his achievements in Super Rugby are notable and his experience with the New Zealand age group sides is impressive. His track record of building a championship-winning side with a mix of experienced and young players was exactly what we were looking for.

“His teams play attacking rugby and Chris is well known as a deep thinker with an immense rugby brain who communicates well with his players. We look forward to him taking charge later this year.”

‘I just think he’s a flat-out winger’: Experience keeps Kearney unfazed by meteoric Larmour rise

Donnacha Ryan’s excellent footballing skills and all the exiles’ action

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daniel Sturridge completes loan switch to West Brom
Daniel Sturridge completes loan switch to West Brom
Man City meet Athletic Bilbao's €65m buyout clause to sign French defender
Is Emre Can set to leave Liverpool?
FOOTBALL
West Ham defender hit with six-game ban for spitting at opponent
West Ham defender hit with six-game ban for spitting at opponent
Ibrahimovic nearing return as LA Galaxy rumours swirl
Klopp quashes talk of Liverpool complacency since Man City win
SIX NATIONS
The growing confidence around Ireland's Six Nations chances is justified
The growing confidence around Ireland's Six Nations chances is justified
'I just think he's a flat-out winger': Experience keeps Kearney unfazed by meteoric Larmour rise
Stockdale fit for France clash as Ireland announce clean bill of health
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Leicester City youngster makes loan move to Bohemians
Leicester City youngster makes loan move to Bohemians
Bohs capture what it means to be a young League of Ireland fan perfectly with new promo video
One of Cork City's 2017 heroes impresses in debut in England
TENNIS
Margaret catch her? Federer doesn't expect to equal Court's record tally
Margaret catch her? Federer doesn't expect to equal Court's record tally
Tearful Federer toasts Melbourne triumph following 20th Grand Slam title
Federer beats Cilic in five-set victory to claim 20th Grand Slam title at Australian Open

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie