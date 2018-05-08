  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Tuesday 8 May, 2018
Banner see off Tipperary to book second consecutive final spot after delay in Thurles

Clare, last year’s Munster MFC runners-up, earned a two-point win this evening.

By The42 Team Tuesday 8 May 2018, 9:31 PM
49 minutes ago 3,485 Views No Comments
A dejected Christy McDonagh of Tipperary (file photo).
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
A dejected Christy McDonagh of Tipperary (file photo).
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
A dejected Christy McDonagh of Tipperary (file photo).
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

Clare 1-9
Tipperary 2-4

THE CLARE MINOR footballers qualified for their second successive Munster final following their win over Tipperary in Thurles this evening, in a game that started 22 minutes late due to the late arrival of the Clare bus.

Two late points from full forward, Shane Meehan, guided Clare into the decider against Kerry.

Following a stop-start first half, Tipperary led 1-2 to 0-4 at half-time. They looked much sharper than Clare in the opening minutes and kicked their entire first half tally in the first 16 minutes.

Tipperary wing forward, Max Hackett, put away their goal in the tenth minute. He was left completely free in front of goal and expertly netted Kevin Hayesâ€™ pass. Kyle Shelly had pointed the home sides first score in the third minute, while SeÃ¡n Oâ€™Connor added their second point.

Thomas Kelly was the first Clare man to raise a white flag, while Emmet McMahon landed a top class effort from distance. In the closing minutes of the first half, Meehan, pointed a brace of frees, won by Mark McInerney and Kelly.

Clare kicked eight first-half wides, while Tipperary did likewise five times in a half hourâ€™s football that often lacked quality and incisiveness.

Corner forward, Kevin Keane, scored the Clare goal following a Chibby Okoye pass, while Emmet McMahon fired over two invaluable second half points to help Clare over the line.

Scorers for Clare: Shane Meehan 0-5, 3f, Kevin Keane 1-0, Emmet McMahon 0-3, 1f, 1 45, Thomas Kelly 0-1

Scorers for Tipperary: Christy English 1-1, 1f, Max Hackett 1-0, SeÃ¡n Oâ€™Connor 0-2, 1f, Kyle Shelly 0-1

Clare

1. Michael Garrihy (St Breckanâ€™s)
2. Jack Reidy (Shannon Gaels)
3. Darragh Connelly (Ennistymon)
4. John Murphy (Ennistymon)
5. Conor Carrig (Wolfe Tones)
6. Cillian Rouine (Ennistymon) (captain)
7. Adam Oâ€™Connor (Kilmurry Ibrickane)
8. Chibby Okoye (Banner)
9. Emmet McMahon (Kildysart)
10. Thomas Kelly (Shannon Gaels)
11. Cian McDonagh (Doora-Barefield)
12. Padraic Oâ€™Donoghue (Cooraclare)
13. Kevin Keane (Corofin)
14. Shane Meehan (Banner)
15. Mark McInerney (Ã‰ire Ã“g)

Subs:

17. Gavin Dâ€™Aurio (Ã‰ire Ã“g) for Padraic Oâ€™Donoghue (43)
21. Sane Lillis (Cooraclare) for Kevin Keane (57)

Tipperary

1. Callan Scully (Ã‰ire Ã“g, Nenagh)
2. Tommy McDonagh, (Cahir)
3. Shane Lowe (Moyne-Templetuohy)
4. Christy McDonagh (Cahir)
5. Mark Oâ€™Meara (Grangemockler-Ballyneale (captain)
6. Gavin Meagher (Inane Rovers)
7. Johnny Ryan Â (Arravale Rovers)
8. Keith Ryan Â (Upperchurch-Drombane)
9. Kevin Hayes (Moycarkey-Borris)
10. Max Hackett (Moycarkey-Borris)
11. Devon Ryan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)
12. Christy English Â (Ballyporeen)
13. Kyle Shelly Â (Moycarkey-Borris)
14. SeÃ¡n Oâ€™Connor (Clonmel Commercials)
15. Eddie Daly (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickham)

Subs:

17. Rhys Bryon for Keith Ryan (half-time).
18. Billy Murphy (Kilsheelan-Kilcash) for Gavin Meagher (40)
21. Jamie Holloway (Carrick Swan) fir Devon Ryan (45).
22. Paddy Creedon (Durlas Ã“g) for SeÃ¡n Oâ€™Connor (52)
23. John Oâ€™Sullivan (Galtee Rovers) for Rhys Byron (59-inj).

Referee: David Murnane (Cork)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Rebels unable to halt Kerryâ€™s winning streak as Kingdom reach Munster minor football final

Underdogs is coming back to TG4 â€“ and theyâ€™re looking for the next big stars

