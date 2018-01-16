  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Tuesday 16 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The Cavs don't scare the Warriors anymore, and the NBA's best rivalry seems to have run its course

End of an admittedly brief era?

By Business Insider Tuesday 16 Jan 2018, 8:27 PM
39 minutes ago 573 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3801396
Image: Leah Klafczynski
Image: Leah Klafczynski

SINCE THE GOLDEN State Warriors signed Kevin Durant in the summer of 2016, they are 7-2 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The latest win came Monday night, when the Warriors beat the Cavaliers 118-108, outscoring the Cavs 61-44 in the second half.

Cavs-Warriors had been the NBA’s best and most compelling rivalry in years. Three straight Finals, including an all-time seven-game dual in 2016, made it the NBA’s marquee matchup, highlighted by both teams’ considerable star power.

But now it’s fair to wonder whether this rivalry has run its course, and it traces back to Kevin Durant’s arrival. Since he joined the Warriors, the Cavs’ only wins came when they squeaked out a 109-108 Christmas Day win on the back of a Kyrie Irving winner in 2016 and in Game 4 of last year’s Finals, which came with the fate of the series all but sealed, as they trailed 3-0 anyway.

This year’s Cavs team is different

The 2017-18 Cavs don’t seem to pose any real threat. Statistically, it should not be a question of who is the better team. Offensively, it may be close; the Warriors own the league’s best offence, while the Cavs are fifth in offensive rating. The difference is on defence, where the Warriors are fourth in points allowed per 100 possessions but the Cavs are 29th.

While the Cavs could ramp up the effort on defense, this is the second season in a row in which they rank well below average on defense, leaving little evidence that they can transform into a team capable of stopping the Warriors.

Cavs vs Warriors Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (left) is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith Source: Leah Klafczynski

That leaves the Cavs’ offense as their lone weapon, and even that doesn’t seem to scare the Warriors. ESPN’s Zach Lowe recently said on his podcast that the Warriors weren’t fearful of a shootout with the Cavs.

“If you remember the Finals last year, that’s sort of how they ended the Finals Game 5, and that was a 129-120 game where both teams were just scoring literally almost at will,” Lowe said. “You talk to people around the Warriors, if the Cavs want to play that way, the Warriors are like, ‘Fine. As good as our defense is, we’re not going to stop LeBron with four shooters around him, but they’re not going to stop us, and we’re just better. We have better offensive players.’”

Yes, James may still scare the Warriors, but he’s not enough anymore. The Cavs have fewer 3-point shooters than last year now that Dwyane Wade and Jeff Green are in the rotation, and normal 3-point threats like J.R. Smith and Jae Crowder are struggling this season.

The Cavs also seemed to have downgraded in trading Kyrie Irving for Isaiah Thomas, who is recovering from a hip injury and would be hard-pressed to recreate some of Irving’s dynamic scoring performances from the past two Finals.

Thomas now appears to be the Warriors’ new favorite target on defence, as they showed on Monday.

And the whole dance only becomes more fun when the Warriors involve both Kevin Love and Thomas.

At the same time, the Warriors seem to have solved the Cavs’ method of picking on Stephen Curry. When the Cavs screen Curry to try to force a mismatch, he shows on the ball-handler and scrambles to recover onto his man instead of switching.

NBA: Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers Steph Curry drops three on the Cavs as LeBron James watches on Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

It’s been reported in the past that the Warriors used to fear the Cavs most when they surrounded James with shooters and defenders. James could dictate the offense, and the Cavs could grind out defensive possessions.

That may not be the case anymore. Theoretically, the Cavs could still roll out some lineups like this; perhaps by flanking James with Smith, Crowder, Iman Shumpert, and Tristan Thompson. Would that be enough to beat these Warriors? They could certainly defend better than most Cavs lineups, but the Warriors’ firepower is such that it’s hard to imagine Cleveland outscoring Golden State over a long period of time.

Help may not be on the way

Even the Cavs seem to have internal doubts about their future. According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, there is “growing discontent” on the Cavs as they slog through January, posting a 2-5 record so far and 3-9 record since December 19. While January drama has become the norm for the Cavs, this year’s problems seem bigger. They’re the oldest team in the league, don’t have a good defence, and reportedly don’t feel they have the pieces to turn this season around as they have in the past.

The Cavs could look for help as the trade deadline approaches, using the Brooklyn Nets’ first-round pick that they own to acquire another star. But who is available? Last year’s trade deadline had Paul George and Jimmy Butler on the market. This year seems to lack the same star power.

Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan has been a frequently mentioned name, and though he could help the Cavs, recall that Jordan also wasn’t a big difference-maker in Clippers-Warriors matchups when he was flanked by Blake Griffin and Chris Paul. He would help a few of the Cavs’ problems; he wouldn’t solve all of them.

Clippers vs Warriors DeAndre Jordan of the LA Clippers blocks Andre Iguodala of the Warriors Source: Javier Rojas

It’s not outside the realm of possibility that we get a fourth straight Warriors-Cavs Finals. The Eastern Conference remains somewhat weak, and though the Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors could pose real threats to the Cavs, they will still have to prove it in the postseason. Last year’s Cavs ran through both teams with ease.

But a fourth straight Finals matchup doesn’t mean the height of this rivalry has been extended. The Warriors and the Cavs appear to be going in different directions. Over the past year-and-a-half, the evidence suggests that the Warriors are on another level than the Cavs, and this year’s Cavs team doesn’t seem capable of proving otherwise.

Kevin Durant continues scintillating form as Warriors dominate Cavs in NBA Finals rematch

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

Published with permission from:

Published with permission from
Business Insider
Business Insider is a business site with strong financial, media and tech focus.

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mignolet considering a future away from Liverpool after latest snub
Mignolet considering a future away from Liverpool after latest snub
Walcott set for medical at Everton today ahead of £20m switch from Arsenal
Lambert looks to ex-Limerick boss as he puts together Stoke backroom team
FOOTBALL
Ryan Giggs reveals he went to counselling after Old Trafford exit
Ryan Giggs reveals he went to counselling after Old Trafford exit
Mourinho 'not unconfident' Manchester United will sign Sanchez
'I would give the shirt off my back for De Bruyne'
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Munster excited about potential of their improving attacking game
Munster excited about potential of their improving attacking game
Van Graan's Munster left with losing bonus point after absorbing clash in Paris
'There's no magic formula, everyone is working hard and enjoying it out there'
MANCHESTER UNITED
Man-of-the-match Pogba shows his class and more Premier League talking points
Man-of-the-match Pogba shows his class and more Premier League talking points
Stephen Ireland returns as Man United deepen Stoke's woes
'I would lie if I said it was a pure tactical decision' - Mourinho explains Mkhitaryan's absence
MARTIN O'NEILL
'O'Neill has to come out and explain what's gone on'
'O'Neill has to come out and explain what's gone on'
Has Martin O'Neill's relationship with the Irish team been damaged irreparably?
O'Neill speculation ends as Paul Lambert is appointed Stoke City boss

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie