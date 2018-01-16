  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 16 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kevin Durant continues scintillating form as Warriors dominate Cavs in NBA Finals rematch

In-form Golden State Warriors made it 13 wins in a row away from home, while LeBron James’s Cleveland have now lost eight of the last 10 games.

By The42 Team Tuesday 16 Jan 2018, 8:09 AM
57 minutes ago 680 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3799627

REIGNING NBA CHAMPIONS the Golden State Warriors marched into Cleveland on Monday to hand the Cavaliers a 118-108 loss.

NBA: Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Kevin Durant continued his scintillating form against the Cavaliers, established during last season’s NBA Finals, by scoring a game-high 32 points with eight assists and five rebounds as the Warriors extended their winning streak on the road to 14 games.

The Warriors finished with 33 assists and now have 147 30-assist games since Steve Kerr became head coach in 2014-15. Golden State’s assist total during that span is three times as many as the next-closest team — the Atlanta Hawks, who have 49 such games.

Source: Ximo Pierto/YouTube

Two-time MVP Stephen Curry added 23 points and eight assists, playing in just his second game since suffering a second ankle injury in as many months.

LeBron James led the Cavs with 32 points, eight rebounds and six assists, but Cleveland continued to struggle offensively as a whole.

James is now just 41 points away from 30,000 career points, but needs another Cavs star to find his form in a hurry.

Warriors Cavaliers Basketball Source: Tony Dejak

Isaiah Thomas, still settling in with his new team, scored 19 points on eight-of-21 shooting.

With the loss, Cleveland (26-17) have now lost eight of their last 10, including four straight. The Warriors (36-9) continue to lead the Western Conference.

Source: NBA/YouTube

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points with a career-high 20 rebounds and six assists in a 104-95 win over the Washington Wizards.

Dwight Howard was nine of 12 from the floor to score 21 points with 17 rebounds in a 118-107 road victory for the Charlotte Hornets against the Detroit Pistons. Howard posted his sixth game of the season with 20-plus points and 15-plus rebounds. Only DeMarcus Cousins (11) and Anthony Davis (eight) have more.

Playing without Kawhi Leonard, the San Antonio Spurs travelled to Atlanta and were handed a rough 102-99 loss by the now 12-31 Hawks. The Spurs’ guard duo of Tony Parker and Danny Green only mustered a combined 16 points, leaving too much offensive burden on LaMarcus Aldridge.

Joel Embiid established his dominance against the Toronto Raptors. Embiid’s 34 points and 11 rebounds led the Philadelphia 76ers to a 117-111 win over the Raptors.

Led by the trio of DeMarcus Cousins, Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday, the New Orleans Pelicans may finally live up to their playoff potential. They face a tough road match against the surging Boston Celtics, who have won seven straight games. Boston use a balanced scoring attack and stifling defense to limit opponents, but they are thin in the front court, which could be a problem against the Pelicans.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

‘The state of racism will never die’ – LeBron James takes aim at Donald Trump

Olympic champion Simone Biles reveals she was sexually abused by ex-US team doctor

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Perhaps, in the summer he will cost even more than Â£100 million'
'Perhaps, in the summer he will cost even more than £100 million'
Mourinho 'not unconfident' Manchester United will sign Sanchez
Man-of-the-match Pogba shows his class and more Premier League talking points
FOOTBALL
Ryan Giggs reveals he went to counselling after Old Trafford exit
Ryan Giggs reveals he went to counselling after Old Trafford exit
'I would give the shirt off my back for De Bruyne'
Suarez: I cried when I found out Barcelona still wanted me after Chiellini bite
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Munster excited about potential of their improving attacking game
Munster excited about potential of their improving attacking game
Van Graan's Munster left with losing bonus point after absorbing clash in Paris
'There's no magic formula, everyone is working hard and enjoying it out there'
MANCHESTER UNITED
Stephen Ireland returns as Man United deepen Stoke's woes
Stephen Ireland returns as Man United deepen Stoke's woes
'I would lie if I said it was a pure tactical decision' - Mourinho explains Mkhitaryan's absence
Stephen Ireland makes first Premier League start in almost 3 years at Old Trafford
NFL
Odell Beckham gives seal of approval as Giants edge closer to new head coach
Odell Beckham gives seal of approval as Giants edge closer to new head coach
Getting to grips with Buffalo Right Seven Heaven and the NFL's Divisional Round
61 yard touchdown as time expires sends the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie