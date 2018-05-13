  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 14 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

LeBron humbled as Celtics secure lead against Cavaliers in NBA playoff series opener

The Boston Celtics secured a 1-0 series lead at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Sunday.

By The42 Team Sunday 13 May 2018, 11:26 PM
49 minutes ago 953 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4010992
Marcus Morris drives to the basket.
Image: Maddie Meyer
Marcus Morris drives to the basket.
Marcus Morris drives to the basket.
Image: Maddie Meyer

JAYLEN BROWNE SCORED 23 points and Al Horford added 20 to power the Boston Celtics over Cleveland 108-83 Sunday, humbling LeBron James and his Cavaliers teammates in their NBA playoff series opener.

The Celtics seized the lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals, with the winner to face either season wins leader Houston or defending champion Golden State in the NBA Finals.

The Celtics, who host game two on Tuesday, jumped ahead 36-18 after the first quarter and never looked back, the Cavaliers coming no closer than 14 points in the second half.

“We were great,” Horford said. “We came out with a lot of energy. We fed off the crowd and we kept it going throughout the game. We’re just out here playing hard and doing the best we can.”

Marcus Morris had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Boston and Jayson Tatum added 16 while Brown had eight rebounds and Terry Rozier contributed eight points and seven assists.

James averaged 34 points, 9.4 rebounds and 9.0 assists in the first two rounds of the playoffs but the superstar playmaker, seeking an eighth consecutive NBA Finals berth, was shut down by an aggressive, hustling Celtics squad.

“We just have to make it hard for him,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said of James. “Our guys played with good aggression. They will have to do that again Tuesday.”

James finished with 15 points on 5-of-16 shooting with seven rebounds and nine assists. He blocked two shots but also made seven turnovers.

“They showed two bodies (guarding James) all night,” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said. “When he thought he had driving lanes, they made him kick it out to other shooters.”

The Celtics forced James to work harder defensively and rotated several players on the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player to contain him offensively.

“We lost,” Lue said. “We didn’t play well. We know we have to play better. They attacked us early on. We had some great shots we couldn’t make and it snowballed from there.”

Talented 20-something players Tatum, Rozier and Brown have filled the void left by injured stars Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward, combining with Horford — who has been eliminated by James four times in the playoffs — to become a formidable force that out-hustled the more experienced Cavaliers and dominated defensively.

“They are just embracing this opportunity,” Horford said. “We have a great opportunity in front of us and we’re enjoying it game by game. I try to lead them the best way I can, lead by example.”

Morris, who boasted he was the best defender to guard James, started and contained the Cleveland superstar, who has more career playoff appearances than the entire Celtics roster combined.

“He’s a tough player,” Horford said. “He knows how to defend. He has a great feel for that.”

Kevin Love led Cleveland with 17 points and eight rebounds. Tristan Thompson had a game-high 11 rebounds off the Cavs’ bench.

Boston seized a 63-35 lead early in the second half but the Cavs halved their deficit, Jeff Green’s jumper at the third-quarter buzzer pulling Cleveland within 78-64 entering the fourth.

Boston answered with a 7-0 run to start the fourth. A Morris dunk, Marcus Smart 3-pointer and Tatum layup stretched the Celtics’ lead to 85-64 as part of an 18-4 run that would put Boston ahead 96-68 and end Cleveland’s hopes.

Boston surged ahead 61-35 at half-time, paced by Brown’s 18 points and seven rebounds and Horford’s 14 points and five assists.

James shot only 3-for-8 in the first half and the Cavaliers missed their first 14 3-point attempts of the game.

The Celtics opened an early 29-9 lead and a 25-2 run helped carry Boston to a 36-18 edge after the first quarter.

Brown scored 13 points in the first quarter while Horford added 11 and the Celtics owned a 14-6 rebounding edge.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘I drew crowds wherever I went. Even when we played away I put a couple of thousand on the gate’

Stalemate sees Juventus become first team in Serie A history to win four doubles in a row

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Lancaster's redemption a happy tale in Leinster's European success
Lancaster's redemption a happy tale in Leinster's European success
'Obsessed is the word... we have a love affair with this tournament'
Touch of class with Jordi Murphy says a whole lot about this Leinster team
FOOTBALL
Comeback falls short as five-goal Levante put paid to Barca's invincible ambitions
Comeback falls short as five-goal Levante put paid to Barca's invincible ambitions
'You need to be brave and take risks': Pochettino urges Spurs board to match his ambition
'I'm sad, at some stage it has to end' - Wenger emotional at Arsenal departure after 22 years
LEINSTER
'It was great for Isa to win it for us with the last couple of kicks'
'It was great for Isa to win it for us with the last couple of kicks'
James Ryan is already one of the best in the world at the age of 21
Legendary Nacewa secures Leinster's fourth Champions Cup crown in Bilbao
HURLING
Kilkenny clinch dramatic win as Pat Gilroy's Dubs leave it behind them at Parnell Park
Kilkenny clinch dramatic win as Pat Gilroy's Dubs leave it behind them at Parnell Park
As it happened: Dublin v Kilkenny, Leinster SHC
Reigning All-Ireland champions show glimpses of class on first day out of the summer
PREMIER LEAGUE
Conte: 'If we play like this in the FA Cup final we don't have a chance'
Conte: 'If we play like this in the FA Cup final we don't have a chance'
Mourinho waiting for Carrick to step into assistant role as Faria successor
Lanzini double gives Moyes hope as abject Blues take thumping at Newcastle

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie