Sunday 29 July, 2018
Superb workrate from Harnedy to win the ball back in Limerick’s half and Meade this time picks the right option, laying it off to Kearney who levels.

17Mins

Shane Kingston grabs his first point as he balloons one over from left-of-centre, 50 yards out.

17Mins

Seven wides so far for Cork, and some of them have been easy opportunities.

15Mins

Poor wide by Luke Meade from the right flank when Harnedy seemed a better option inside.

15Mins

Seamus Flanagan shows nice composure after a fine catch and stretches Limerick’s lead with a fine score over his left-hand shoulder.

13Mins

Excellent team score by Cork. Sean O’Donoghue mops up with a fine challenge at the back and sets Daniel Kearney down the right-hand side. Kearney pops it inside to his skipper, Harnedy, who converts with precision. One-score game once more.

11Mins

Huge chance for Aaron Gillane but he winds up booting the sliotar over the bar! Super catch after a beautiful diagonal ball in by Tom Morrissey, but Gillane – who lost his hurley in the tackle – should have converted, even with the boot.

10Mins

Horgan settles Cork with a free.

8Mins

Limerick motoring now. Aaron Gillane gives them a two-point lead.

6Mins

Fitzgibbon launches one over from 60 metres. Nice build-up by Mark Coleman and Sean O’Donoghue in the lead-up.

3Mins

Swashbuckling burst by Darragh Fitzgibbon sees him fouled as he approaches goal. Pa Horgan converts the free. Darragh O’Donovan equalises up the other end.

Seamus Harnedy and Gearóid Hegarty have just exchanged scores. Super start. 0-2 to 0-2.

Pau O’Dwyer throws it in, a hurley goes flying, and we’re off.

Anthem underway in Croker.

Here’s Alan Cadogan getting off the Cork bus earlier this afternoon…

Alan Cadogan Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Teams

Cork

1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)

2. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)
3. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)
4. Colm Spillane (Castlelyons)

5. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)
6. Eoin Cadogan (Douglas)
7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

8. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)
9. Bill Cooper (Youghal)

10. Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields)
11. Conor Lehane (Midleton)
12. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s – captain)

13. Luke Meade (Newcestown)
14. Shane Kingston (Douglas)
15. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)

Substitutes:

16. Ger Collins (Ballinhassig)
17. Conor O’Sullivan (Sarsfields)
18. Mark Ellis (Millstreet)
19. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)
20. Billy Hennessy (St Finbarr’s)
21. Dean Brosnan (Glen Rovers)
22. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own)
23. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields)
24. Michael Cahalane (Bandon)
25. Brian Lawton (Castlemartyr)
26. Rob O’Shea (Carrigaline)

Also…

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff)
3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh)
4. Richie English (Doon)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)
6. Declan Hannon (Adare – captain)
7. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

8. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)
9. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

10. Gearóid Hegarty (St Patick’s)
11. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)
12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)
14. Séamus Flanagan (Feohanagh)
15. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)

Substitutes:

16. Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock)
17. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)
18. Tom Condon (Knockaderry)
19. Shane Dowling (Na Piarsaigh)
20. Kevin Downes (Na Piarsaigh)
21. Seamus Hickey (Murroe/Boher)
22. Richie McCarthy (Blackrock)
23. Barry Nash (South Liberties)
24. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh)
25. David Reidy (Dromin/Athlacca)
26. Pat Ryan (Doon)

GOOD AFTERNOON AND welcome to our live coverage of today’s All-Ireland Hurling Championship semi-final between Cork and Limerick at Croke Park.

We’ll have team news for you shortly, and throw-in at HQ is at 3:30pm.

The teams have arrived, and the fans are continuing to flood into the ground with well over 70,000 expected to be in attendance today.

It’s been a longer journey for some than it has for others…

David Meyler Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Donal and Darragh Horgan

