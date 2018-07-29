A place in next month’s final is at stake as these Munster neighbours lock horns at Croke Park.
Superb workrate from Harnedy to win the ball back in Limerick’s half and Meade this time picks the right option, laying it off to Kearney who levels.
Shane Kingston grabs his first point as he balloons one over from left-of-centre, 50 yards out.
Seven wides so far for Cork, and some of them have been easy opportunities.
Poor wide by Luke Meade from the right flank when Harnedy seemed a better option inside.
Seamus Flanagan shows nice composure after a fine catch and stretches Limerick’s lead with a fine score over his left-hand shoulder.
Excellent team score by Cork. Sean O’Donoghue mops up with a fine challenge at the back and sets Daniel Kearney down the right-hand side. Kearney pops it inside to his skipper, Harnedy, who converts with precision. One-score game once more.
Huge chance for Aaron Gillane but he winds up booting the sliotar over the bar! Super catch after a beautiful diagonal ball in by Tom Morrissey, but Gillane – who lost his hurley in the tackle – should have converted, even with the boot.
Horgan settles Cork with a free.
Limerick motoring now. Aaron Gillane gives them a two-point lead.
Fitzgibbon launches one over from 60 metres. Nice build-up by Mark Coleman and Sean O’Donoghue in the lead-up.
Swashbuckling burst by Darragh Fitzgibbon sees him fouled as he approaches goal. Pa Horgan converts the free. Darragh O’Donovan equalises up the other end.
Seamus Harnedy and Gearóid Hegarty have just exchanged scores. Super start. 0-2 to 0-2.
Pau O’Dwyer throws it in, a hurley goes flying, and we’re off.
Anthem underway in Croker.
Here’s Alan Cadogan getting off the Cork bus earlier this afternoon…
Teams
Cork
1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)
2. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)
3. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)
4. Colm Spillane (Castlelyons)
5. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)
6. Eoin Cadogan (Douglas)
7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)
8. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)
9. Bill Cooper (Youghal)
10. Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields)
11. Conor Lehane (Midleton)
12. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s – captain)
13. Luke Meade (Newcestown)
14. Shane Kingston (Douglas)
15. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)
Substitutes:
16. Ger Collins (Ballinhassig)
17. Conor O’Sullivan (Sarsfields)
18. Mark Ellis (Millstreet)
19. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)
20. Billy Hennessy (St Finbarr’s)
21. Dean Brosnan (Glen Rovers)
22. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own)
23. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields)
24. Michael Cahalane (Bandon)
25. Brian Lawton (Castlemartyr)
26. Rob O’Shea (Carrigaline)
Also…
Alan Cadogan looks to be warming up for Cork, wearing number 27.— Fintan O'Toole (@fotoole13) July 29, 2018
Limerick
1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)
2. Sean Finn (Bruff)
3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh)
4. Richie English (Doon)
5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)
6. Declan Hannon (Adare – captain)
7. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)
8. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)
9. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)
10. Gearóid Hegarty (St Patick’s)
11. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)
12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)
13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)
14. Séamus Flanagan (Feohanagh)
15. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)
Substitutes:
16. Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock)
17. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)
18. Tom Condon (Knockaderry)
19. Shane Dowling (Na Piarsaigh)
20. Kevin Downes (Na Piarsaigh)
21. Seamus Hickey (Murroe/Boher)
22. Richie McCarthy (Blackrock)
23. Barry Nash (South Liberties)
24. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh)
25. David Reidy (Dromin/Athlacca)
26. Pat Ryan (Doon)
GOOD AFTERNOON AND welcome to our live coverage of today’s All-Ireland Hurling Championship semi-final between Cork and Limerick at Croke Park.
We’ll have team news for you shortly, and throw-in at HQ is at 3:30pm.
The teams have arrived, and the fans are continuing to flood into the ground with well over 70,000 expected to be in attendance today.
It’s been a longer journey for some than it has for others…
