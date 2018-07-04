This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Speculation mounting that Juventus will bid €120m for Ronaldo

The Italian champions are reportedly after the 33-year-old Real Madrid superstar.

By The42 Team Wednesday 4 Jul 2018, 5:21 PM
Ronaldo bowed out of the World Cup with Portugal over the weekend.
Image: Fei Maohua/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Image: Fei Maohua/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

SERIE A CHAMPIONS Juventus are reportedly preparing a lucrative €120 million bid for Cristiano Ronaldo, with a salary package of €30m-a-year.

The 33-year-old’s future at Real Madrid has been shrouded in doubt ever since Los Blancos defeated Liverpool 3-1 to win a third straight Champions League in May.

Portugal superstar Ronaldo spoke about the club in the past tense after that game when he said: “We will talk in the future. It’s been really beautiful to play for Real Madrid. I’ll give a response in the coming days.”

Real Madrid themselves have been linked with a €272m move for French teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe, although they have released a statement denying reports regarding the PSG star.

Meanwhile, Juve midfielder Blaise Matuidi would relish the chance to work with “one of the best players in the world” if Ronaldo were to join Juventus — although he is focusing on France’s World Cup bid.

Matuidi, who was on media duties in Russia today ahead of Friday’s quarter-final tie with Uruguay, was quizzed on the possibility of playing with the ex-Sporting and Manchester United man at the Allianz Stadium next season.

I’m not going to lie it would be just great,” he said. “It would be great to have one of the best players in the world with Juventus in the same club that I am.

“It would be great for the club and for the Juventus players. However, today I’m a player of the French national team and we have bigger fish to fry, no?”

Vardy doubtful for England’s World Cup quarter-final after last-minute penalty switch

Barcelona deny claims club’s former president illegally bought a liver for a player

