This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 23 °C Wednesday 4 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Vardy doubtful for England's World Cup quarter-final after last-minute penalty switch

The Leicester City striker came on as a substitute in the shootout win over Colombia, but he is struggling with a groin problem.

By The42 Team Wednesday 4 Jul 2018, 4:41 PM
40 minutes ago 2,128 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4108538
Vardy up against Colombian defender Yerry Mina last night.
Vardy up against Colombian defender Yerry Mina last night.
Vardy up against Colombian defender Yerry Mina last night.

ENGLAND FORWARD JAMIE Vardy will have an assessment on a groin injury sustained in their World Cup last-16 win over Colombia.

Vardy came on as a late substitute in normal time of Tuesday’s game in Moscow, which ended 1-1 after Yerry Mina cancelled out Harry Kane’s penalty with an injury-time equaliser.

The Leicester City striker suffered a groin strain in extra-time, during which neither team was able to find a winner.

Vardy had been reportedly set to take England’s fifth penalty in the subsequent shoot-out, but Eric Dier stepped up in his stead and scored the decisive spot-kick.

The 31-year-old has started in just one of his three appearances at the tournament, playing the full 90 minutes in the loss to Belgium.

England are set to face Sweden in the last eight in Samara, though Vardy’s availability is in doubt as they bid to progress to the semi-finals for the first time since 1990.

The winner of that tie will face either Croatia or Russia in the last four.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Barcelona deny claims club’s former president illegally bought a liver for a player

Colombia victims of ‘monumental theft’ in England defeat, claims Maradona

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
'We did not to deserve to lose, we have done more than England'
'We did not to deserve to lose, we have done more than England'
As it happened: Colombia vs England, World Cup last 16
Colombia lucky not to be down to 10 men as Barrios puts the head in on Henderson
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Vardy doubtful for England's World Cup quarter-final after last-minute penalty switch
Vardy doubtful for England's World Cup quarter-final after last-minute penalty switch
Colombia victims of 'monumental theft' in England defeat, claims Maradona
'I don't want to go home yet' - Southgate and England dreaming of World Cup glory
ENGLAND
Southgate confident there'll be no repeat of Iceland shambles
Southgate confident there'll be no repeat of Iceland shambles
England fans think they might win the World Cup and Irish people are having none of it
England don't 'frighten' us - Colombia goalkeeper Ospina
PREMIER LEAGUE
Man United announce the signing of 35-year-old goalkeeper Lee Grant from Stoke
Man United announce the signing of 35-year-old goalkeeper Lee Grant from Stoke
Courtois: 'My children live in Madrid...I'm going to do something to see them more'
Arsenal complete signing of Borussia Dortmund defender Papastathopoulos
BRAZIL
Power ranking the 8 remaining teams in the World Cup
Power ranking the 8 remaining teams in the World Cup
Here are the times and dates for the 4 World Cup quarter-finals
'Brazil have a huge task ahead of them when they meet France in the semi-finals'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie