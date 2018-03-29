  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
'That's football' - Ireland's Horgan staying positive through Preston frustrations

‘It’s nobody’s fault, it’s just one of those things.’

By Emma Duffy Thursday 29 Mar 2018, 11:46 AM
Daryl Horgan (file pic).
Image: Tim Williams
Daryl Horgan (file pic).
Daryl Horgan (file pic).
Image: Tim Williams

IRELAND WINGER DARYL Horgan is staying positive through a frustrating stint at Preston North End.

He’s had a turbulent campaign at Deepdale and fallen out of favour with just five starts under his belt.

While the ex-Dundalk star has had limited chances to impress on the pitch, Sean Maguire has established himself as a key player on a side with a strong Irish contingent.

Galway native Horgan signed for the Championship outfit in December 2016 and had an exciting start to life at the club.

This season has been difficult though. But still, he has his eyes on helping the Lilywhites into the play-offs.

“It’s nobody’s fault, it’s just one of those things,” he told the Lancashire Post.

“I would obviously like to think that the manager will pick me but that is the way it is. That’s football, sometimes it goes well for you and then other times it doesn’t.

“I just have to keep working and hopefully play my way into contention in the last eight games for us.”

Daryl Horgan Horgan at Ireland training last week. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The 25-year-old is hoping that his international and club involvement can compliment each other going forward, with his Ireland opportunities suffering off the back of his struggles at Preston of late.

He featured from the bench in Martin O’Neill’s sides’ defeat to Turkey last week, and accepts that his cameo role is down to lack of minutes on the club scene.

That said, he’s hoping that time in the green jersey can springboard him into contention for Alex Neill’s charges.

“I’ve not been playing for Preston, so I don’t really have a leg to stand on,” he said.

“It’s hard for the manager to say I’m going to throw you in when I have two international appearances and it is not going as well as I would like at club level.

“For me, it’s a case of doing as well as I can in training and when I get a chance.”

In the interview with the Lancashire Post, he also shared his delight at teammate Callum Robinson declaring for Ireland.

The 23-year-old attacking prospect confirmed his availability and hopes to play for the Boys in Green to The42 earlier this month.

“Callum is a good lad, he is hard working and a good player,” Horgan said. “We can’t complain when somebody like that wants to play for us. That is good to see.”

Lazio director says Man United target worth ‘well over’ €90m

Mick McCarthy to leave Ipswich after six years in charge

