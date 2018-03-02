  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Saturday 3 March, 2018
Palace snap up former Liverpool and Brazil goalkeeper on a free transfer

35-year-old Diego Cavalieri has been reunited with Roy Hodgson until the end of the season.

By AFP Friday 2 Mar 2018, 3:40 PM
11 hours ago 8,082 Views 2 Comments
Cavalieri appearing for the Reds in the 2009 Champions League.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Cavalieri appearing for the Reds in the 2009 Champions League.
Cavalieri appearing for the Reds in the 2009 Champions League.
Image: EMPICS Sport

CRYSTAL PALACE HAVE signed former Brazil goalkeeper Diego Cavalieri until the end of the season.

Cavalieri will be reunited with Roy Hodgson after briefly playing for the current Eagles manager during his time at Liverpool.

The 35-year-old was a free agent following his release from Fluminense at the end of 2017, and after a successful trial with Palace, he has been added to the club’s 25-man Premier League squad.

He will provide cover for Palace’s first choice keeper Wayne Hennessey after back up Julian Speroni was ruled out for several weeks with a knee injury.

The atmosphere in the dressing room has been really good and they have received me very well so we can talk a lot and get to know everyone. I am very happy with this opportunity,” Cavalieri said.

Cavalieri spent six years with Palmeiras before being signed by Liverpool, where he played 10 times over two years as an understudy to Pepe Reina.

In 2010 he joined Serie A side Cesena before returning to his homeland with Fluminense, where his performances helped them to the 2012 Brazilian league title and earned him a call-up to the Brazil side.

– © AFP 2018

AFP

