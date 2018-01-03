  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Gilroy's Dublin charges hit four goals as they claim Walsh Cup win in season opener

The Dubs were too strong for Meath tonight in Abbotstown.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 3 Jan 2018, 10:00 PM
8 hours ago 7,927 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3779759
Meath's James Toher battling with Dublin's Darren Kelly.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Dublin 4-18
Meath 0-14

Fintan O’Toole reports from Abbotstown

PAT GILROY SAW his reign in charge of the Dublin hurlers get off to a winning start on a cold January night as they swept past Meath by 16 points.

Four goals, two in either half, enabled Dublin to create a strong platform for victory in this Bord Na Móna Walsh Cup tie.

Gilroy’s team were in front 2-11 to 0-7 at the midway mark with Robbie McMahon and Fionn Ó Riain-Broin both raising green flags.

In the second half Ó Riain-Broin repeated the trick with a clinical finish to the net and substitute Cian McBride had bagged Dublin’s third goal.

Paul Winters caught the eye from Dublin with 0-9 from full-forward as he demonstrated his accuracy from placed balls and open play.

James Regan and James Toher did their best to inspire a Meath team who entered the game off the back of a narrow win over Antrim last Saturday.

Pat Gilroy Dublin hurfling boss Pat Gilroy. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Scorers for Dublin: Paul Winters 0-9 (0-6f, 0-1 ’65), Fionn Ó Riain-Broin 2-1, Fergal Whitely 0-4, Robbie McMahon, Cian McBride 1-0 each, Alan Moore 0-3, Cian Costello 0-1.

Scorers for Meath: James Regan 0-6 (0-6f), James Kelly 0-3, Eoin Marsh, Neil Heffernan, Paddy Conneely, Anthony Forde, James Toher 0-1 each.

Dublin

1. Alan Nolan

2. Paddy Smyth
3. Bill O’Carroll
4. Cian Hendricken

5. Shane Barrett
6. Darren Kelly
7. Chris Crummey

8. Johnny McCaffrey
9. Tom Connolly

10. Robbie McMahon
11. Fergal Whitely
12. Cillian Costello

13. Alan Moore
14. Paul Winters
15. Fionn Ó Riain-Broin

Subs

22. Cian McBride for McMahon (half-time)
18. Sean Ó Riain for McCaffrey (47)
21. Darragh Gray for Whitely (50)

Meath

1. Shane McGann

2. Chris Lynch
3. Damien Healy
4. Shane Brennan

5. Sean McGrath
6. Jack Regan
7. Keith Keoghan

8. Anthony Forde
9. Michael O’Grady

10. James Kelly
11. Joe Kenna
12. James Toher

13. Adam Gannon
14. Paddy Conneely
15. Neil Heffernan

Subs

17. Pauric Kelly for Brennan (half-time)
5. Sean McGrath for O’Grady (42)
25. Eoin Marsh for Forde (46)
21. Sean O’Hanrahan for Conneely (56)

Referee: David Hughes (Carlow)

Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

