Gilroy's Dublin charges hit four goals as they claim Walsh Cup win in season opener

Dublin 4-18

Meath 0-14

Fintan O’Toole reports from Abbotstown

PAT GILROY SAW his reign in charge of the Dublin hurlers get off to a winning start on a cold January night as they swept past Meath by 16 points.

Four goals, two in either half, enabled Dublin to create a strong platform for victory in this Bord Na Móna Walsh Cup tie.

Gilroy’s team were in front 2-11 to 0-7 at the midway mark with Robbie McMahon and Fionn Ó Riain-Broin both raising green flags.

In the second half Ó Riain-Broin repeated the trick with a clinical finish to the net and substitute Cian McBride had bagged Dublin’s third goal.

Paul Winters caught the eye from Dublin with 0-9 from full-forward as he demonstrated his accuracy from placed balls and open play.

James Regan and James Toher did their best to inspire a Meath team who entered the game off the back of a narrow win over Antrim last Saturday.

Dublin hurfling boss Pat Gilroy. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Scorers for Dublin: Paul Winters 0-9 (0-6f, 0-1 ’65), Fionn Ó Riain-Broin 2-1, Fergal Whitely 0-4, Robbie McMahon, Cian McBride 1-0 each, Alan Moore 0-3, Cian Costello 0-1.

Scorers for Meath: James Regan 0-6 (0-6f), James Kelly 0-3, Eoin Marsh, Neil Heffernan, Paddy Conneely, Anthony Forde, James Toher 0-1 each.

Dublin

1. Alan Nolan

2. Paddy Smyth

3. Bill O’Carroll

4. Cian Hendricken

5. Shane Barrett

6. Darren Kelly

7. Chris Crummey

8. Johnny McCaffrey

9. Tom Connolly

10. Robbie McMahon

11. Fergal Whitely

12. Cillian Costello

13. Alan Moore

14. Paul Winters

15. Fionn Ó Riain-Broin

Subs

22. Cian McBride for McMahon (half-time)

18. Sean Ó Riain for McCaffrey (47)

21. Darragh Gray for Whitely (50)

Meath

1. Shane McGann

2. Chris Lynch

3. Damien Healy

4. Shane Brennan

5. Sean McGrath

6. Jack Regan

7. Keith Keoghan

8. Anthony Forde

9. Michael O’Grady

10. James Kelly

11. Joe Kenna

12. James Toher

13. Adam Gannon

14. Paddy Conneely

15. Neil Heffernan

Subs

17. Pauric Kelly for Brennan (half-time)

5. Sean McGrath for O’Grady (42)

25. Eoin Marsh for Forde (46)

21. Sean O’Hanrahan for Conneely (56)

Referee: David Hughes (Carlow)

