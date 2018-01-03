  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Offaly miss late chances to win as Colm Basquel fires 1-6 for Dublin in draw

18-year-old Cian Johnson dispatched six points from play in a fine showing for Offaly.

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 3 Jan 2018, 9:46 PM
9 hours ago 10,885 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3780052
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Dublin 1-13

Offaly 0-16

Kevin O’Brien reports from Parnell Park

COLM BASQUEL DID his chances of featuring for Dublin in the National League no harm with 1-6 as his side drew their O’Byrne Cup opener against Offaly.

In an entertaining game, Offaly trailed by five at half-time but outscored Dublin by 0-10 to 0-5 in the second-half against a strong breeze to force a share of the spoils.

The Faithful were unlucky not to win the game with three missed shots late on, while Gerry Seaver dropped 76th minute free from 45m short for Dublin.

Offaly’s hammering of the Yellowbellies last Sunday means they remain in charge of the group, with just one team advancing to the knock-out stages. Tonight’s result means Dublin must beat Wexford in the final group game by 17 points or more to advance.

Paul Clarke was in charge of this inexperienced Dublin side, with Brian Howard their only player with championship minutes under his belt, although Emmet O Conghaile and Basquel did appear in the 2017 league.

Shane Carthy with James Lalor Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Basquel did most of the damage for Dublin, while Killian O’Gara did well during the 35 minutes he played before he was forced off with a head injury.

Offaly’s kickpass-heavy style of play is evident under new boss Stephen Wallace, even at this early stage in his reign. The Kerry native, who helped bring through Tadhg Morley among others when he was the Kingdom’s junior boss, stated this week he intends to get Offaly playing ‘the Kerry way.’

Stephen Wallace Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Offaly made just one change from their 3-16 to 0-9 Round 1 win over Wexford on Sunday, with promising young goalkeeper Paddy Dunican replaced by the experienced Alan Mulhall.

Young Offaly forward Cian Johnson, a minor in 2017, backed up his 1-5 against Wexford with an fine 0-6 showing, while Declan Hogan, Anton Sullivan and Jordan Hayes also played well for the Faithful.

Offaly started brightly with three points in the opening exchanges, but Basquel gave an early indicator of Dublin’s threat with a sixth minute goal.

The Faithful kicked 10 wides in a wind-assisted first-half, while Dublin were far more economical in front of goal. They led by 1-7 to 0-4 after 32 minutes and took a five-point lead into the interval.

Offaly hit four of the first five scores after the restart, including a Johnson brace, to trail by 1-9 to 0-10 after 47 minutes. Basquel popped over a few frees for the home side but Offaly finished strong, with Cian Donohue, Nigel Dunne and Johnson (twice) on target down the stretch.

Johnson levelled the game in the 67th minute and in a cagey finish as Anton Sullivan (twice) and Nigel Dunne missed late chances to win it for the away side. Deep into second-half stoppage time, Dublin’s Gerry Seaver dropped a last ditch free short.

A draw was probably a deserved result for both teams.

Scorers for Dublin: Colm Basquel 1-6 (0-3f), Shane Carthy 0-3 (0-1f), Killian O’Gara, Gerry Seaver, Kieran Doherty and Cian Carthy 0-1 each.

Scorers for Offaly: Cian Johnson 0-6, Nigel Dunne 0-4 (0-3f), Anton Sullivan 0-2, Jordan Hayes, Declan Hogan, Cian Donohue and Joseph O’Connor 0-1 each.

Dublin

1. Andy Bunyan (Scoil Uí Chonaill)

2. Ross McGowan (Kilmacud Crokes)
6. Seán McMahon (Raheny)
3. Graham Hannigan (Castleknock)

5. David Devereux (Ballinteer St John’s)
4. Brian Howard (Raheny)
7. Gerry Seaver (Ballyboughal)

8. Emmet Ó Conghaile (Lucan Sarsfields)
9. Aaron Elliot (Ballymun Kickhams)

14. Shane Carthy (Naomh Mearnóg)
12. Glenn O’Reilly (Na Fianna)
10. Kieran Doherty (St Jude’s)

13. Killian O’Gara (Templeogue Synge Street)
11. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St Enda’s)
15. Chris Sallier (Thomas Davis)

Subs

26. Chris Carthy (Naomh Maur) for O’Gara (ht)
27. Niall Walsh (St Oliver Plunkett’s ER) for Doherty (41)
22. Ryan Deegan (Thomas Davis) for Elliot (46)
24. Kevin Callaghan (St Brigid’s) for Sallier (55)
23. Seamus Ryan (St Judes) for O Conghaile (60)
20. Eoin O’Brien (Castleknock) for Howard (65)
18. Colin Doyle (Naomh Olaf) for Carthy (72)

Offaly

1. Alan Mulhall (Walsh Island)

7. Declan Hogan (Tullamore)
3. James Lalor (Raheen)
2. Daithi Brady (Edenderry)

5. David Dempsey (Ballycommon)
4. Sean Pender (Edenderry)
6. Cian Donohue (St Brigid’s)

8. Craig Dunne (Gracefield)
9. Shane Nally (Ferbane)

10. Jordan Hayes (Edenderry)
11. Anton Sullivan (Rhode – captain)
12. Michael Brazil (Tullamore)

13. Bernard Allen (Tubber)
14. Cian Johnston (Ferbane)
15. Sean Doyle (Edenderry)

Subs

22. Paul McConway (Tullamore) for Lalor (15)
18. Nigel Dunne (Shamrocks) for Brazil (20)
20. Conor McNamee (Rhode) for Dunne (ht)
23. Joey O’Connor (St Rynagh’s) for Doyle (ht)
21. Bobby O’Dea (Durrow) for Dempsey (black-card, 60)

Referee: Brendan Cawley (Kildare)

