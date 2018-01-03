Brian Cody's Kilkenny up and running with thumping 28-point win over Laois

Kilkenny 6-24

Laois 1-11

KILKENNY BEGAN THEIR defence of the Walsh Cup with a thumping 28-point victory over Laois this evening, as Brian Cody’s new-look side ran riot at O’Moore Park.

The Cats’ first outing of 2018 was over as a contest at half-time as their experimental team made light work of the home side, despite a well-taken goal from Paddy Purcell in the third minute.

That was as good as it got for Laois, as Kilkenny turned the screw from there as first-half strikes from Chris Bolger, Conor Martin and Richie Reid established a 3-8 to 1-5 lead at the interval for the visitors.

Kilkenny’s dominance continued in the second period and even though Cody’s charges ended the game with 10 wides, they stretched their lead further through goals from John Donnelly, Sean Morrissey and a second from Reid.

The defending champions host Kildare in Freshford on Sunday, when they will look to secure their passage through to the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Wexford started their campaign with a 1-20 to 0-18 win over Carlow.

