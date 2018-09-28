This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Stephen Cluxton's Parnells concede relegation from top tier of Dublin SFC

Sunday’s Dublin SFC 1 relegation play-offs have been called off but there’s plenty more action on the cards.

By Emma Duffy Friday 28 Sep 2018, 7:04 PM
28 minutes ago 1,409 Views No Comments
Parnells and Dublin goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton (file pic).
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Parnells and Dublin goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton (file pic).
Parnells and Dublin goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton (file pic).
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

PARNELLS GAA HAVE accepted relegation from the Dublin SFC 1 after the Coolock outfit conceded their relegation play-off, which was scheduled for Sunday.

The relegation double-header dogfight was scheduled for O’Toole Park with Parnells down to face Lucan Sarsfields and Clontarf due to go head-to-head with St Oliver Plunkett’s-Eoghan Ruadh, but both fixtures have been called off after Parnells gave a walkover.

The club of All-Ireland winning captain and goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton will now drop to the Dublin SFC 2 after losing their three group games by a combined total of 48 points.

Subsequently, Bernard Brogan’s St Plunkett’s, Jack McCaffrey’s Clontarf and Lucan Sarsfielfds have all retained their senior A status for 2019.

There’s all to play for yet in 2018 though with four SFC 1 quarter finals down for decision across the weekend.

Parnell Park plays host to two mouth-watering double-headers on Saturday and Sunday as reigning champions St Vincent’s title defence continues as they face Ciaran Kilkenny’s Castleknock in the last eight.

The weekend’s fixtures in full are listed below.

Saturday 29 September

  • St Jude’s v Ballymun Kickhams, Parnell Park, 4pm 
  • Ballyboden St Enda’s v Na Fianna, Parnell Park, 5.45pm

Sunday 30 September 

  • St Sylvester’s v Kilmacud Crokes, Parnell Park, 2.15pm
  • St Vincent’s v Castleknock, Parnell Park, 4pm 

