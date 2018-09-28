Stephen Cluxton's Parnells concede relegation from top tier of Dublin SFC

PARNELLS GAA HAVE accepted relegation from the Dublin SFC 1 after the Coolock outfit conceded their relegation play-off, which was scheduled for Sunday.

The relegation double-header dogfight was scheduled for O’Toole Park with Parnells down to face Lucan Sarsfields and Clontarf due to go head-to-head with St Oliver Plunkett’s-Eoghan Ruadh, but both fixtures have been called off after Parnells gave a walkover.

The club of All-Ireland winning captain and goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton will now drop to the Dublin SFC 2 after losing their three group games by a combined total of 48 points.

Subsequently, Bernard Brogan’s St Plunkett’s, Jack McCaffrey’s Clontarf and Lucan Sarsfielfds have all retained their senior A status for 2019.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: Both SFC 1 relegation games (@ParnellsGAA v @GAALucan + @ClontarfGAAClub v @plunketts_ie) scheduled for O’Toole Park this Sunday have been called off as Parnell’s have conceded their game and accepted relegation to SFC 2 for 2019 #DSFC1 — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) September 27, 2018

There’s all to play for yet in 2018 though with four SFC 1 quarter finals down for decision across the weekend.

Parnell Park plays host to two mouth-watering double-headers on Saturday and Sunday as reigning champions St Vincent’s title defence continues as they face Ciaran Kilkenny’s Castleknock in the last eight.

The weekend’s fixtures in full are listed below.

Saturday 29 September

St Jude’s v Ballymun Kickhams, Parnell Park, 4pm

Ballyboden St Enda’s v Na Fianna, Parnell Park, 5.45pm

Sunday 30 September

St Sylvester’s v Kilmacud Crokes, Parnell Park, 2.15pm

St Vincent’s v Castleknock, Parnell Park, 4pm

