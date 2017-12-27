  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Duffer features in brilliant street football initiative by Shamrock Rovers

The League of Ireland club have released a series of simple yet effective videos.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 27 Dec 2017, 7:05 PM
11 hours ago 6,874 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3771643

Damien Duff and Glen Cronin Shamrock Rovers coaches Damien Duff and Glenn Cronin. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

WITHOUT VENTURING TOO far down the ‘Things were better years ago’ route, we don’t think it’s unfair to suggest that kids nowadays largely seem content to satisfy their appetite for football with a Playstation or an Xbox.

That’s particularly relevant at this time of year when Santa may have delivered a new console or video game on Christmas morning, so Shamrock Rovers have taken the opportunity to remind us that when it comes to football, nothing beats the real thing.

In a simple yet effective video series which they’re calling ‘Football Loves Us’, Rovers coaches Damien Duff and Glenn Cronin demonstrate a selection of street football games that are both enjoyable and useful in terms of improving one’s game. All that’s required is a ball.

The Hoops should be applauded for encouraging kids to be more active, although we’d obviously advise them to be vigilant when it comes to passing traffic. If they can avoid destroying neighbours’ windows and plants, that would also be preferable.

Source: Shamrock Rovers TV/YouTube
Source: Shamrock Rovers TV/YouTube
Source: Shamrock Rovers TV/YouTube

You can check out more of the videos here from Shamrock Rovers on Twitter.

Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

