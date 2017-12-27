Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk joins Liverpool for world-record fee

LIVERPOOL’S LONG PURSUIT of Virgil van Dijk has finally reached a successful conclusion.

It has been confirmed this evening that the Dutch international defender will move from Southampton to Liverpool when the transfer window officially opens on Monday, 1 January.

Van Dijk, who had also been a target for Chelsea and Manchester City, leaves Southampton after two-and-a-half seasons, having joined the club in 2015 from Celtic.

In a brief statement, Southampton said the transfer of the 26-year-old centre-half sets a new world record fee for a defender — believed to be £75 million.

The previous record had been in place since last summer when Manchester City paid Tottenham Hotspur £54m for Kyle Walker. Alongside Romelu Lukaku, van Dijk also becomes the second-most expensive player in Premier League history behind Paul Pogba (£90m).

Liverpool have assigned squad number four to their newest addition.