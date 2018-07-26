This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 26 July, 2018
Entertaining first leg between Dundalk and AEK Larnaca leaves Europa League tie in the balance

No goals but an intriguing contest nevertheless at Oriel Park.

By Caoimhín Reilly Thursday 26 Jul 2018, 10:04 PM
1 hour ago 8,953 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4150587

Michael Duffy shoots on goal Dundalk's Michael Duffy saw a shot clip the post. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Dundalk 0
AEK Larnaca 0

Caoimhín Reilly reports from Oriel Park

DUNDALK WILL VISIT Cyprus for next Thursday’s return leg with their Europa League destiny in their own hands following tonight’s scoreless encounter with AEK Larnaca.

Michael Duffy went closest for the Lilywhites in the first half of a drama-laced encounter, where Austrian official Harald Lechner took centre stage.

The whistler produced a yellow card, immediately followed by a red, for Patrick Hoban as Dundalk chased a winner late on, before realising that he hadn’t previously booked the striker and calling him back into play.

It was another bizarre moment on a night to forget for the official, who booked four Dundalk players and continually drew the ire of manager Stephen Kenny. The Austrian was booed off the pitch at the final whistle.

Patrick Hoban is red carded by Referee Harald Lechner Patrick Hoban was incorrectly shown a red card, a decision the referee then reversed. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The Lilywhites enjoyed the better of a tense opening half, with Duffy going close on nine minutes. A week after his wonder strike in the victory over Levadia Tallinn, the Derry native took flight from the halfway line before his curled effort from the edge of the area clipped the outside of the post.

Chris Shields enjoyed a dominant display in midfield for Dundalk. However, Stephen Kenny was indebted to defender Seán Hoare — who was featuring at right-back after Seán Gannon was ruled out through injury — as the sides went to the break scoreless.

A breaking ball in the area found Joan Tomas on the penalty spot, but — out of nowhere — Hoare slid to block the Spaniard’s strong shot, with the same player firing the rebound over.

Australian international Apostolos Giannou ought to have done better with a second-half opportunity when Gary Rogers saved at his feet, while Acorán blazed another effort wide.

Dylan Connolly and Thomas Ioannou Dylan Connolly of Dundalk under pressure from AEK Larnaca's Thomas Ioannou. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The match finished amidst a glut of Dundalk pressure. Duffy and Hoban had efforts on target.

With both sides having failed to grasp a stronghold in the tie, it’ll be all to play for in Larnaca next Thursday.

Dundalk: Gary Rogers; Seán Hoare, Brian Gartland, Daniel Cleary, Dane Massey (Dean Jarvis, 80); Chris Shields, Robbie Benson; Dylan Connolly (Ronan Murray, 84), Jamie McGrath (Patrick McEleney, 67), Michael Duffy; Patrick Hoban.

AEK Larnaca: Tono Ramirez; Igor Silva, Joan Truyols, Mikel Gonzalez, Thomas Ioannou; Larena Jorge (Nacho Cases, 84), Hector Hevel; Acorán, Ivan Trickovski, Joan Tomas (Tete, 62); Apostolos Giannou (Onisiforos Roushias, 90).

Referee: Harald Lechner (Austria).

