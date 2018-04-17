  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Four men summoned to English court in relation to Eddie Jones abuse

British Transport Police have confirmed four men will appear in court on 16 May in relation to abuse aimed at England coach Eddie Jones.

By The42 Team Tuesday 17 Apr 2018, 2:41 PM
England coach Eddie Jones
FOUR MEN HAVE been summoned to appear before Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court in relation to the verbal abuse suffered by England head coach Eddie Jones.

The incident occurred at Manchester Oxford Road station on 25 February, the day after England had been beaten by Scotland in the Six Nations.

Three men from Edinburgh, aged 22, 23 and 25, and another 25-year-old man from South Queensferry were reported for a Section 5 offence under the Public Order Act.

All four will appear before magistrates on 16 May, British Transport Police has said.

After the incident, Jones said he is unlikely to use public transport again.

“For me to travel on public transport, I thought was okay. I’m a human being,” he said.

“I don’t consider myself any different from anyone else. But I’ll make sure I won’t in future. It’s as simple as that. I can’t because it was shown what happens when I do.”

