ULSTER AND IRELAND hooker Rob Herring has said that the Ulster players felt “a great deal of sadness” when they learned that Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding had their contracts revoked by the northern province, but added that they felt both “will be successful wherever the end up”.

The pair had their contracts revoked by the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) and Ulster following reviews into their behaviour in the wake of their acquittal on rape charges last month.

A jury in Belfast found Jackson (26) and Olding (25) unanimously not guilty of rape while Jackson was also acquitted of sexual assault.

Speaking after the decision was made, Jackson said he was “deeply disappointed” by the news, while Olding released a statement saying:

“As I said outside court following my acquittal, I am and will always be fiercely proud of having played for my province and country.”

Today, Herring became the first Ulster player to comment on the decision.

“It is with a great deal of sadness that the players and pro staff have learnt of this outcome,” he said.

We know that the two boys will be successful both on and off the pitch wherever they go.

“As a group, we have to move on and our full focus is now on Glasgow this weekend.

“It’s news that’s out there now. We’ll have to move quickly to a massive game against Glasgow this weekend. They’re a great side in good form.”

Additional reporting by Adam McKendry