  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 13 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hazard on the double as pressure on Conte eases with Chelsea back to winning ways

Victor Moses was on the scoresheet too as they beat West Brom 3-0.

By AFP Monday 12 Feb 2018, 10:21 PM
1 hour ago 2,457 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3849075
Image: Nick Potts
Image: Nick Potts

EDEN HAZARDâ€™S DOUBLE eased the mounting pressure on Chelsea manager Antonio Conte as the English champions bounced back to winning ways and moved into the Premier League top four with a 3-0 win over rock bottom West Brom.

Three-goal defeats at the hands of Bournemouth and Watford saw odds slashed on Conte becoming the latest Chelsea boss to be dismissed just nine months on from winning the Premier League.

However, the Italian who claimed in the build-up to the game it would be â€˜stupidâ€™ to sack him was handed a reprieve by the brilliance of Belgian Hazard, with Victor Moses also on target for the hosts.

Chelsea climb into fourth with the gap between Manchester United in second and fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur now just four points in the race to join runway leaders Manchester City in next seasonâ€™s Champions League.

At the other end of the table, a third straight defeat is another huge blow to West Bromâ€™s chances of survival with the Baggies now seven points adrift of safety and just 11 games remaining.

Crucially for Chelsea ahead of a huge month on three fronts, Conteâ€™s forward options were replenished as Olivier Giroud was handed his full debut, whilst club record signing Alvaro Morata made his return after nearly a month out with a back injury as a second-half substitute.

West Brom were dealt an injury blow themselves inside three minutes when former Chelsea striker Daniel Sturridge limped off to be replaced by Jay Rodriguez.

Alan Pardew insisted he had no problem fielding Rodriguez, who was charged by the FA on Thursday with using racist language towards Brightonâ€™s Gaetan Bong last month, but has vowed to clear his name.

Chelsea v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League - Stamford Bridge Conte after the game. Source: EMPICS Sport

Rodriguez had by far the best chance of a bright start from the visitors when he latched onto Mosesâ€™s wayward defensive header, but dragged his shot wide with just Thibaut Courtois to beat.

Giroud passed up a huge opportunity to mark his Stamford Bridge bow in Chelsea blue with a goal when his weak right-footed effort was easily smothered by Ben Foster on 20 minutes.

But the French international made amends by providing the pass for the opener as a neat one-two opened the space for Hazard to fire his 14th goal of the season into the bottom corner.

West Brom only had themselves to blame for not getting back into the game early in the second period.

Salomon Rondon fired too close to Courtois after outmuscling Andreas Christensen despite Chelsea claims for a foul on the Dane.

And, from the resulting corner, Jonny Evans headed inches over the bar.

Moments later, Pardewâ€™s men were 2-0 down as Moses latched onto Cesc Fabregasâ€™s deflected pass to slot low past Foster.

Hazard then capped a welcome win when he cut inside before drilling a left-footed shot inside Fosterâ€™s near post.

Conteâ€™s name was loudly sung by the Chelsea faithful in a clear show of support for their manager.

However, far tougher tests await following Hull Cityâ€™s visit in the FA Cup on Friday.

Firstly, Barcelona visit the Bridge in the Champions League last 16 in eight days time before back-to-back Premier League visits to Manchester to face United and City.

Â© â€“ AFP 2018

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

â€˜Itâ€™s nowâ€™ â€“ Kompany says time is here for City to go all the way in Champions League

â€˜People think itâ€™s negative coming back to Ireland â€“ I think of it as another bounce forwardâ€™

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liam Brady: Arsenal let Harry Kane go because he was chubby
Liam Brady: Arsenal let Harry Kane go because he was chubby
'Mourinho has to win the title next season' - Gary Neville warns Man United boss
Key defender's Spurs future unsure after Juventus axe - reports
ITALY
Analysis: Rob Kearney shows why Joe Schmidt remains his number one fan
Analysis: Rob Kearney shows why Joe Schmidt remains his number one fan
'We're just gutted for her. She's a big part of this squad and is going to be a big loss'
Three-try Ireland battle back from early loss of star Miller for first Six Nations win
FRANCE
Suspected mastermind on trial over France's 'heist of the century' more than 40 years later
Suspected mastermind on trial over France's 'heist of the century' more than 40 years later
French rugby players questioned as witnesses by Scottish police at Edinburgh Airport
Terrific Thomas, excellent Earls and the rest of our Six Nations Team of the Week
IRELAND
Henshaw blow will be felt but Ireland confident as they head for Athlone
Henshaw blow will be felt but Ireland confident as they head for Athlone
Ireland and Celtic football families attend funeral of Liam Miller in Cork
Henshaw ruled out of Six Nations but Furlong looks good for Wales
MANCHESTER UNITED
Manchester City's â‚¬878 million squad the most expensive in history
Manchester City's â‚¬878 million squad the most expensive in history
Alexis recalls Messi crying after Chelsea defeat
Smalling and Jones branded 'a disaster' by Neville

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie