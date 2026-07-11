'He's gone up another level' - The latest marquee talent leading Kerry's forward line

A COUNTY THAT contains the reigning Footballer of the Year (David Clifford), a pair who picked up their fourth All-Stars last winter (Paudie Clifford and Seán O’Shea), and a captain who continues to impact 12 years after his first Sam Maguire triumph (Paul Geaney), hardly needs another leading light to illuminate their attacking output.

And yet Kerry have received that additional offensive magic, bolstering their challenge as they seek to defend their Sam Maguire crown.

The Clifford combo delivered 1-13 last time out against Tyrone, the return of O’Shea to action in the second half was a welcome sight for Kerry’s fanbase, but it is Dylan Geaney’s form that continues to be most eye-catching.

He’s not a new player, having made his senior championship debut off the bench in June 2024 in Navan.

He’s not a young player, a 24-year-old that pocketed his first All-Ireland senior medal last July.

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Dylan Geaney in action for Kerry against Armagh. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

But this has been a summer where Geaney has raised his game to a new height. He’s currently second favourite to be crowned the best footballer in the country at the season end, behind the perennial frontrunner Clifford, and in the conversation alongside the likes of Niall Scully and Sam Mulroy.

That’s a measure of the type of standout performances that Geaney is serving up. Injury prompted a slow build-up, missing the Munster opener against Clare and introduced off the bench against Cork, where he picked off a point. The All-Ireland series saw him explode to life – one of Kerry’s better performers with 0-3 in the heavy loss to Donegal, the scorer of 0-4 in the next outing with Kildare, and he registered 0-5 against Armagh, along with a sublime kick pass to release Clifford for an early goal.

Jack O'Connor and Dylan Geaney. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

“He’s gone up another level this year, as we thought he would…he really feels he belongs now,” summarised Jack O’Connor after that Armagh game.

Geaney was just warming up. His career-best showing in Kerry colours soon followed, hitting 0-8 in a wondrous exhibition of kicking against Tyrone, comfortable floating over shots off left and right, working the required shooting angle in small spaces and executing his shots with split-second timing.

DYLAN GEANEY 🤩



A brillaint 2 pointer from the man from Dingle extends the lead for @Kerry_Official 🔥#KERvTYR pic.twitter.com/Lor2nRxUJU — The GAA (@officialgaa) June 27, 2026

Already this season he has amassed 0-21, bettering his previous career championship total of 0-18 across the 2024 and 2025 campaigns.

Radio Kerry journalist Andew Moynihan’s calculations after the Tyrone game about Geaney’s conversion ratio, amplified the impact of his play. 17 shots had resulted in 13 white flags and four orange flags being raised. A perfect sequence of kicking.

By my understanding, Dylan Geaney has converted all 17/17 shots he has taken in this year’s championship.



0-21 (4 two-pointers) scored with 100% accuracy, and all from play. The man don’t miss. #GAA



📸 Sportsfile pic.twitter.com/Edw392IKW9 — Andrew Moynihan (@AndrewMoy23) June 27, 2026

Perhaps Geaney has been hiding in plain sight as a main man. The clues were visible about his capacity to step forward.

Ten seconds had elapsed in last year’s All-Ireland final, when Geaney was fed by Gavin White, who had galloped down the central corridor of the Donegal defence, and he looped to swing over a point off his left. By the time Geaney came off midway through the second half, he had contributed three points and played a creative role in a bunch of other scores, the type of unforecasted individual performance that goes a long way to settling an All-Ireland contest in favour of one team.

That was the springboard for a magical club journey with Dingle last winter. Dylan’s brother Conor converted the two-point free to beat St Finbarr’s, his cousin Paul struck the two-pointer to rescue them in normal time against Ballyboden St Enda’s, and another cousin Mikey kicked the priceless score to defeat St Brigid’s in the Croke Park final.

But with 0-19 from Dylan across those three games, 0-16 supplied from open play, it was clear where Dingle sourced so much inspiration from.

Dylan Geaney with an inspirational point for @DingleGAA just before the ET break against @StBrigidsRos #gaa pic.twitter.com/tIjgkyjQcY — The GAA (@officialgaa) January 18, 2026

Dylan Geaney (centre) celebrates Dingle's All-Ireland club final victory with his brothers Niall and Conor. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

There have been other signposts to this development, an All-Ireland minor medal claimed with Kerry in 2018 when he scored 0-2 against Galway, a Sigerson Cup triumph in 2023 in UCC colours, when he fired 1-4 in that final.

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And this summer has seen that potential blossom into something substantial at senior level. The boxes have been gradually ticked, patience rewarded with a sustained run of starts.

Sunday brings something new. Geaney has never played against Dublin before in championship at any grade. His sole exposure against the capital outfit was a 2024 league tie, grabbing a point in a ten-point defeat. The last two league meetings between the counties, he has been marked absent.

Dublin will be aware of the increased threat he poses though. What you brought to the party in 2025, won’t necessarily do the job in 2026. Kerry’s All-Ireland ambitions have been enhanced by the increased value of Geaney up front.

In a forward line already loaded with marquee names, he is fast becoming another.

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