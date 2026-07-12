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On the move: Denise O'Sullivan.
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Denise O'Sullivan to leave Liverpool and return to US - reports

Ireland midfielder has been linked with a move to Gotham FC
12.06pm, 12 Jul 2026

DENISE O’SULLIVAN IS set to make a return to the US just months after joining Liverpool, according to report. 

A number of outlets have reported that the Cork women, 32, is likely to join New Jersey club Gotham FC. The Times of London first reported the move, for a likely fee of €350,000. 

Personal reasons are said to be behind O’Sullivan’s desire to move back to the US. Her fiancé is from the US, and O’Sullivan spent nine successful years at National Women’s Soccer League side North Carolina Courage, where she was club captain. 

The Ireland midfielder joined Liverpool in January and helped the Merseyside club avoid relegation from the WSL. The BBC have reported that O’Sullivan’s transfer may involve an initial loan.  

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