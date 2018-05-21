'I think he’ll regret not talking to them' - Eoin Kelly on Michael Ryan's refusal to speak to media

TIPPERARY GREAT EOIN Kelly suspects that Michael Ryan may ‘regret’ his decision to refuse speaking to the media, following his side’s Munster SHC defeat to Limerick on Sunday.

Tipperary PRO Joe Bracken has indicated that Ryan won’t be engaging in press duties until after the round robin phase of the Munster championship is completed next month.

It’s unclear as to why Ryan has taken this decision and his boycott included print media and the Sunday Game, who broadcast the game against Limerick.

“Michael Ryan should have spoken to the media after yesterday’s game and not doing so added fuel to the fire of the defeat,” two-time All-Ireland winner Kelly told Paddy Power.

“Even if he sent out a selector it would have been something, I’ve often seen Brian Cody do that with Derek Lyng.

“I’d love to know when he made the decision not to talk to the media until after the first four rounds of Championship finishes. I’d say he was probably fuming after yesterday’s game.

It’s very easy to talk to the media when you’ve won, but he might change his mind with interviews. I’d be hoping that he will say something next weekend, win, lose or draw.

Speaking to the media is one of your duties as a manager. I think he’ll regret not talking to them. It’s unprecedented. This Championship though is different for everyone now though, so we are seeing different reactions to stuff from all angles.

“He should have given a comment and then shut up shop for the week for the Cork game if he is trying to build a siege mentality.”

Tipperary must now refocus for the the next game of their round-robin campaign on Sunday, where they will face a Cork side who defeated Clare in their Munster opener at the weekend.

Kelly suggests that Ryan might rethink his decision to play five championship debutants in their six-point defeat to Limerick, and says that Tipperary will need to have players like Brendan Maher, Seamus Callanan and Bonnar Maher in the starting side to get back winning again.

He also called for Tipperary fans ‘to really get behind this team next Sunday.’

“It may be a small admission that he [Ryan] got it wrong with team selection last week if they do start, but that’s what Michael Ryan is going to be looking for against Cork. They need to get in Cork’s faces. If they don’t, then in the space of a week you could be looking at being out of the Championship.

“This isn’t the time to turn on our own. This is the time to issue a rally cry. The supporters need to come in their droves because this could be the start of something far bigger if there are a few changes made.”

