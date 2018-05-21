This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 21 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I think he’ll regret not talking to them' - Eoin Kelly on Michael Ryan's refusal to speak to media

The Tipperary manager did not engage with the media after his side’s opening Munster SHC defeat to Limerick.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 21 May 2018, 7:49 PM
21 minutes ago 736 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4026589
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

TIPPERARY GREAT EOIN Kelly suspects that Michael Ryan may ‘regret’ his decision to refuse speaking to the media, following his side’s Munster SHC defeat to Limerick on Sunday.

Tipperary PRO Joe Bracken has indicated that Ryan won’t be engaging in press duties until after the round robin phase of the Munster championship is completed next month.

It’s unclear as to why Ryan has taken this decision and his boycott included print media and the Sunday Game, who broadcast the game against Limerick.

“Michael Ryan should have spoken to the media after yesterday’s game and not doing so added fuel to the fire of the defeat,” two-time All-Ireland winner Kelly told Paddy Power.

“Even if he sent out a selector it would have been something, I’ve often seen Brian Cody do that with Derek Lyng.

“I’d love to know when he made the decision not to talk to the media until after the first four rounds of Championship finishes. I’d say he was probably fuming after yesterday’s game.

It’s very easy to talk to the media when you’ve won, but he might change his mind with interviews. I’d be hoping that he will say something next weekend, win, lose or draw.

Speaking to the media is one of your duties as a manager. I think he’ll regret not talking to them. It’s unprecedented. This Championship though is different for everyone now though, so we are seeing different reactions to stuff from all angles.

“He should have given a comment and then shut up shop for the week for the Cork game if he is trying to build a siege mentality.”

Tipperary must now refocus for the the next game of their round-robin campaign on Sunday, where they will face a Cork side who defeated Clare in their Munster opener at the weekend.

Kelly suggests that Ryan might rethink his decision to play five championship debutants in their six-point defeat to Limerick, and says that Tipperary will need to have players like Brendan Maher, Seamus Callanan and Bonnar Maher in the starting side to get back winning again.

He also called for Tipperary fans ‘to really get behind this team next Sunday.’

“It may be a small admission that he [Ryan] got it wrong with team selection last week if they do start, but that’s what Michael Ryan is going to be looking for against Cork.  They need to get in Cork’s faces. If they don’t, then in the space of a week you could be looking at being out of the Championship.

“This isn’t the time to turn on our own. This is the time to issue a rally cry. The supporters need to come in their droves because this could be the start of something far bigger if there are a few changes made.”

Eoin Kelly is one of a select group of high profile sports personalities, who features as a regular contributor to Paddy Power News.

For more, see news.paddypower.com

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Michael Ryan refusing to speak with media until after Munster round robin campaign

Limerick county board responds to football manager’s admin ‘error’ claims

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Changing of the guard makes Champions Cup a vital pillar for Ulster's rebuild
Changing of the guard makes Champions Cup a vital pillar for Ulster's rebuild
Two-try Gilroy helps Ulster see off Ospreys to take place in Champions Cup
Leinster's fresh faces make their presence truly felt against Munster
FOOTBALL
'If you Google 'European nights', the answer must be 'Anfield'' - Klopp
'If you Google 'European nights', the answer must be 'Anfield'' - Klopp
'He made a mistake' - Brazil legend claims Neymar will not win Ballon d'Or at PSG
Nainggolan left out of Belgium's provisional World Cup squad, Januzaj called up
LEINSTER
Analysis: Conan's Lowe-assisted try shows Leinster at their basic best
Analysis: Conan's Lowe-assisted try shows Leinster at their basic best
'We want him to stay' - Leinster still hoping Carbery remains amidst Munster interest
Leinster hopeful on Sexton, Leavy and Nacewa but Henshaw is doubtful
HURLING
'I think heâll regret not talking to them' - Eoin Kelly on Michael Ryan's refusal to speak to media
'I think he’ll regret not talking to them' - Eoin Kelly on Michael Ryan's refusal to speak to media
Cork forward Robbie O'Flynn to make full recovery following suspected concussion
Michael Ryan refusing to speak with media until after Munster round robin campaign
REAL MADRID
'These players have an opportunity to not just change their careers but their lives in general'
'These players have an opportunity to not just change their careers but their lives in general'
'I've trained 13 years for these moments' - Alexander-Arnold not overwhelmed facing Ronaldo
'We are Liverpool' - Klopp rejects underdog tag ahead of Champions League final

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie