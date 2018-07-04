This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'The most amazing 24 hours' - England's Delph missed World Cup win for birth of his daughter

The Manchester City midfielder left the camp to be with his wife, but he has flown back into Russia ahead of their quarter-final.

By The42 Team Wednesday 4 Jul 2018, 7:01 PM
1 hour ago 4,304 Views 7 Comments
England v Belgium - FIFA World Cup 2018 - Group G - Kaliningrad Stadium Delph in action against Belgium's Nacer Chadli.

FABIAN DELPH HAS flown back out to rejoin the rest of the England squad at the World Cup following the birth of his third child.

The Manchester City midfielder returned home from Russia to be with wife Natalie straight after the 1-0 loss to Group G rivals Belgium, meaning he missed Tuesday’s dramatic last-16 tie with Colombia.

England will face Sweden in the quarter-finals following their 4-3 shoot-out success, with Eric Dier converting the winning penalty in Moscow.

Alongside an Instagram picture of him sat on a jet, Delph wrote: ”I’ve just experienced the most amazing 24 hours.

Watching my brothers come through a tough game both mentally and physically, I kicked every ball and felt every bit of emotion with the players, staff and fans.

”At 07:52, Me, my wife and two beautiful daughters welcomed their baby sister into the world. I can’t put into words the happiness and gratitude I’m feeling… Back to Russia now.”

