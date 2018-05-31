'I'm confident in my own abilities' - Frank Lampard appointed Derby County manager

DERBY COUNTY HAVE appointed Frank Lampard as their new manager.

The former Chelsea and England midfielder has signed a three-year deal with the Championship club.

The East Midlands outfit lost in the play-off semi-finals to Fulham and have been without a boss since Gary Rowett left to take the Stoke job last week.

The 39-year-old told Derby’s website:

“I’ve always wanted to manage a club with a big tradition and history like Derby County, so this is a huge opportunity. I have spent considerable time discussing the role and the club’s objectives with the Chairman and board members.

We want to build on the club’s top-six finish in the Championship last season, while at the same time bringing through some of the excellent youth and academy talent we have at Pride Park.

“This is my first job as a manager, but I’ve worked closely with some of the best coaches in the game and I’m confident in my own abilities and those of the team around me, including the board. I know it won’t be easy – managing a football team never is – but I’m really looking forward to the challenge ahead.”

