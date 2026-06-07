Ireland's Alex Dunne finishes second in Monte Carlo

IRELAND’S ALEX DUNNE has finished second at today’s Formula 2 Feature Race in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Rafael Câmara of Brazil had started from pole position, but a late mistake as he ran into the run-off area ended his race.

Dunne and Bulgaria’s Nikola Tsolov capitalised, with the latter earning his third victory of the 2026 season, nine seconds ahead of the Irishman.

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Swedish-Bosnian driver Dino Beganovic completed the podium, finishing 26.4 seconds off Tsolov.

It is now back-to-back runners-up spots for the Offaly native, who finished second in last week’s race in Montreal, Canada.

Gabriele Minì, who finished 11th today, still leads the Drivers’ Championship with 63 points.

However, today’s result means Tsolov is just a point behind the Italian in second.

Both Dunne and Rodin Motorsport teammate Martinius Stenshorne are next in the standings on 48 points, with Mexico’s Noel León fifth on 45.

Rodin Motorsport are second in the Teams’ Standings on 96 points, 11 adrift of Campos Racing.

Round 5 takes place next week from 12-14 June in Barcelona.