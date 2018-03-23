  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
French referee who kicked footballer in the leg during Ligue 1 game has ban doubled

Ligue 1 referee Tony Chapron lost his appeal for kicking Diego Carlos during a match against PSG.

By AFP Friday 23 Mar 2018, 5:24 PM
1 hour ago 1,885 Views No Comments
FRENCH REFEREE TONY Chapron’s ban for tackling a player in a Ligue 1 game was doubled on Friday as he lost his appeal, according to sources close to the disciplinary process.

Chapron was banned for three months for kicking Diego Carlos, a Nantes player, during a game against Paris Saint-Germain in mid-January.

The referee, who had already announced plans to retire this summer, appealed in an attempt to return before the end of the season.

The move backfired on Friday however as the French Football Federation appeals commission doubled the punishment to six months.

The verdict means that Chapron, who is 45, may never again officiate a French league match.

