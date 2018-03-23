  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 23 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Debuts for Rice and Hogan, Coleman returns to Ireland team for Turkey game

The Boys in Green are in action in an international friendly at the New Antalya Stadium this evening.

By Ben Blake Friday 23 Mar 2018, 4:22 PM
40 minutes ago 5,241 Views 16 Comments
http://the42.ie/3920743
The Ireland players training yesterday.
Image: Stephen McCarthy
The Ireland players training yesterday.
The Ireland players training yesterday.
Image: Stephen McCarthy

AN EXPERIMENTAL IRELAND team has been announced to face Turkey in this evening’s international friendly (5.30pm, RTÉ2).

Manager Martin O’Neill has handed senior debuts to West Ham’s Declan Rice and Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan, while Preston pair Sean Maguire and Alan Browne are handed their first starts.

In what looks to be a 3-5-2, Rice, Shane Duffy and Kevin Long are likely to make up the backline, with returning captain Seamus Coleman and James McClean possibly operating in the wide areas.

That would leave a midfield trio of Browne, Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane and Jeff Hendrick, with Maguire partnering Hogan up front.

In goal, Bradford City’s Colin Doyle earns a second cap 11 years on from his debut.

Ireland team Turkey Source: Twitter/FAI

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

New era begins for Ireland as youth and fringe players handed ‘terrific opportunity to impress’ in Antalya

‘The biggest f**king mistake I ever made’: how a friendly with Turkey changed everything

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
'It was nice to see what it takes to win a Grand Slam': Munster set to benefit from Arnold's Ireland experience
'It was nice to see what it takes to win a Grand Slam': Munster set to benefit from Arnold's Ireland experience
IRFU confirm Adam Griggs to stay on as Ireland Women's coach
Grand Slam-winning captain Rory Best signs new IRFU contract
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
'If I make 10 goals, they score 100' - De Bruyne tired of Messi &amp; Ronaldo comparisons
'If I make 10 goals, they score 100' - De Bruyne tired of Messi & Ronaldo comparisons
"He just said: 'At the moment we are not going to be offering you a contract'"
Bale becomes Wales' all-time record goalscorer with hat-trick as Giggs gets off to a winning start
MANCHESTER UNITED
Paul Pogba 'did not lose his football ability'
Paul Pogba 'did not lose his football ability'
'He looked like Jack Nicholson in The Shining' - When Gerard Pique incurred the wrath of Roy Keane
Manchester United finally looks set to have its first-ever professional women's team
LEINSTER
Seven Grand Slam winners straight back in for Leinster's trip to Ospreys
Seven Grand Slam winners straight back in for Leinster's trip to Ospreys
Leinster's injured trio could return for Champions Cup showdown with Saracens
'Joe Schmidt was at the game and afterwards I went up and got a picture with him as a fan'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie