Debuts for Rice and Hogan, Coleman returns to Ireland team for Turkey game

AN EXPERIMENTAL IRELAND team has been announced to face Turkey in this evening’s international friendly (5.30pm, RTÉ2).

Manager Martin O’Neill has handed senior debuts to West Ham’s Declan Rice and Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan, while Preston pair Sean Maguire and Alan Browne are handed their first starts.

In what looks to be a 3-5-2, Rice, Shane Duffy and Kevin Long are likely to make up the backline, with returning captain Seamus Coleman and James McClean possibly operating in the wide areas.

That would leave a midfield trio of Browne, Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane and Jeff Hendrick, with Maguire partnering Hogan up front.

In goal, Bradford City’s Colin Doyle earns a second cap 11 years on from his debut.

Source: Twitter/FAI

