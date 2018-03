Which Mayo player will miss the Connacht SFC quarter-final clash against Galway in May? ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Cillian O'Connor ©INPHO/John McVitty Aidan O'Shea

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Lee Keegan ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Colm Boyle

Which club was Zlatan Ibrahimovic signed for since his time at Manchester United came to an end? Alex Livesey/Getty Images Inter Milan LA Galaxy

Colorado Rapids Panathinaikos

Ruby Walsh is hopeful to be fit for which racing festival after aggravating a leg fracture at Cheltenham? ©INPHO/James Crombie Aintree Punchestown

Leopardstown Fairyhouse

Who did Gareth Bale score against to become Wales' all-time record goalscorer? Photo by XIN LI/Getty Images China Northern Ireland

Austria Ireland

Who has been named the NatWest Six Nations Player of the Championship? ©INPHO/Bryan Keane Conor Murray ©INPHO/Billy Stickland Jacob Stockdale

©INPHO/Bryan Keane Johnny Sexton Jean Catuffe/Getty Images Guilhem Guirado

Marty Clarke was recruited in a part-time role by the AFL this week, but which club did he play for in Australia? ©INPHO/Bryan Keane Melbourne Essendon

Collingwood Brisbane Lions

Which one of these Ireland players did not sign a new contract with the IRFU this week? ©INPHO/Bryan Keane Rob Kearney ©INPHO/Oisin Keniry Iain Henderson

©INPHO/Oisin Keniry Devin Toner ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Rory Best

Which Premier League footballer has Rory McIlroy credited for inspiring his improved putting? David Rogers/Getty Images Wayne Rooney Sergio Aguero

Mohamed Salah Marcus Rashford

Tennis great Martina Navratilova has claimed that which pundit gets paid at least 10 times more than her for work on BBC's Wimbledon coverage? ulian Finney/Getty Images for Laver Cup Björn Borg Streubel/Getty Images for Laureus Boris Becker

Dan Istitene/Getty Images Tim Henman Julian Finney/Getty Images for Laver Cup John McEnroe