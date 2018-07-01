This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
24 mins – Kilkenny 0-5 Galway 0-5

TJ Reid draws the sides level from a placed ball once again.

23 mins – Kilkenny 0-4 Galway 0-5

The referee went to hawkeye there after some confusion around a shot and Joseph Cooney’s effort is put down as a score.

20 mins – Kilkenny 0-4 Galway 0-4

We’re level — Billy Ryan has arrived and he’s probably just hit the point of the match.

18 mins – Kilkenny 0-3 Galway 0-4

The game is sparking to life a bit more, heavy hits, some immense defending. Galway look a bit more threatening, Canning is blocked down and is awarded a free. He sticks it over.

16 mins – Kilkenny 0-3 Galway 0-3

Kilkenny look in on goal – Walter Walsh catches the sliotar, hands it off to Ger Aylward but he’s kept out and wins a free. Reid converts with ease.

15 mins – Kilkenny 0-2 Galway 0-3

Canning plays a high ball in towards the hill but Padraig Walsh wins the sliotar excellently, bursting out to win a free. The crowd love it. Murphy’s effort from the free goes wide though, Kilkenny still trail by one.

12 mins – Kilkenny 0-2 Galway 0-3

Joe Canning makes no mistake from the placed ball for the All-Ireland champions.

11 mins – Kilkenny 0-2 Galway 0-2

TJ Reid’s first shot of the day splits the posts and we’re level.

9 mins – Kilkenny 0-1 Galway 0-2

Cats keeper Eoin Murphy opens their account with a long-range free. His earlier effort had dropped short, so second time lucky it is with a well-struck effort.

8 mins – Kilkenny 0-0 Galway 0-2

Niall Burke gets Galway’s second point of the match.

7 mins – Kilkenny 0-0 Galway 0-1

The sides are settling in, but there are some early nerves, mistakes and uncharacteristic wides. Galway keeper James Skehill is back on his feet after a collision.

4 mins – Kilkenny 0-0 Galway 0-1

Conor Whelan gets us up and running, showing lightening pace before slotting it over.

2 mins – Kilkenny 0-0 Galway 0-0

Kilkenny with two early chances but both go wide. Championship debutant Billy Ryan with the opening effort, there are nerves there though.

THROW-IN! We’re off in Croke Park. Who’ll be crowned 2018 champions?

A view of Croke Park ahead of today's game Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

It has to be said, Croker is looking fierce well in the sun too. The warm-ups are done, the parade is underway. It’s nearly time.

Which way do you see this going?


Poll Results:





The sides’ most recent meeting came in the round-robin series at Pearse Stadium with Galway triumphing by 1-22 to 2-11.

It’s the fifth Leinster decider they’ll contest, with the Tribesmen winning just once in the previous encounters — 2012.

Posted by on Sunday, 1 July 2018

The teams……

Brian Cody has made five changes to his Cats side, with Richie Hogan and Colin Fennelly both held in reserve on the bench while Billy Ryan makes his championship debut at corner forward.

Reigning Leinster and All-Ireland champions Galway meanwhile have made some changes of their own, with Joe Canning returning to the thick of the action.

Below is how they’re named to start but we’ll have any late changes.

Galway

1. James Skehill (Cappataggle)

2. Adrian Tuohy (Beagh)
3. Daithi Burke (Turloughmore)
4. John Hanbury (Rahoon-Newcastle)

5. Padraig Mannion (Ahascragh/Fohenagh)
6. Gearoid McInerney (Oranmore-Maree)
7. Aidan Harte (Gort)

8. Johnny Coen (Loughrea)
9. David Burke (St Thomas’)

10. Joseph Cooney (Sarsfields)
11. Joe Canning (Portumna)
12. Niall Burke (Oranmore-Maree)

13. Conor Whelan (Kinvara)
14. Conor Cooney (St Thomas’)
15. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh/Fohenagh)

Kilkenny

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Paul Murphy (Danesfort)
3. Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan)
4. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

5. Joey Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
6. Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro – captain)
7. Enda Morrissey (Bennettsbridge)

8. Conor Fogarty (Erin’s Own)
9. James Maher (St Lachtains)

10. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan)
11. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
12. Richie Leahy (Rower Inistioge)

13. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan)
14. Walter Walsh (Tullogher Rosbercon)
15. Ger Aylward (Glenmore)

The teams have arrived, the fans are arriving and atmosphere is building ahead of the showpiece at HQ.

Joe Canning Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

David Hanney and Jamie O'Sullivan Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Seamus Dawson Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Hello and welcome along to our live coverage of the 2018 Leinster senior hurling championship final between Galway and Kilkenny in Croke Park.

This should be a real cracker on a sunny Sunday afternoon — can Galway make it two in-a-row and retain their provincial crown for the first time, or will Kilkenny turn the tables?

The action gets underway at 4pm (live on RTÉ One) and we’ll have team news shortly.

