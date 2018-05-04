Galway minors begin bid for fourth Connacht title in-a-row with 22-point thrashing of Roscommon

GALWAY OPENED UP their Connacht minor football championship campaign with a convincingÂ 4-18 to 0-8 win over Roscommon at Tuam Stadium this evening.

Galway led by 2-5 to 0-5 at half-time after late goals fromÂ Matthew Cooley (penalty) and Aidan Halloran, while the pair added a further goal apiece in the second period to send the Tribesmen to victory.

Itâ€™s the first year that the minor grade has been changed from U18 to U17, while the provincial competition is also being run off on a round robin basis this season.

Galway, who are chasing a fourth Connacht title in-a-row at minor level, will take on Sligo in Round 2 while the Rossies take on Mayo.