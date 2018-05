Galway minors begin bid for fourth Connacht title in-a-row with 22-point thrashing of Roscommon

GALWAY OPENED UP their Connacht minor football championship campaign with a convincing 4-18 to 0-8 win over Roscommon at Tuam Stadium this evening.

Galway led by 2-5 to 0-5 at half-time after late goals from Matthew Cooley (penalty) and Aidan Halloran, while the pair added a further goal apiece in the second period to send the Tribesmen to victory.

It’s the first year that the minor grade has been changed from U18 to U17, while the provincial competition is also being run off on a round robin basis this season.

Galway, who are chasing a fourth Connacht title in-a-row at minor level, will take on Sligo in Round 2 while the Rossies take on Mayo.