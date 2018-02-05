  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Monday 5 February, 2018
Watch: Seven of the best scores from this weekend's GAA leagues

Ryan McHugh, Eoghan O’Gara and Austin Gleeson all feature throughout.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 5 Feb 2018, 5:56 PM
5 hours ago 5,383 Views 4 Comments
Image: Philip Magowan/INPHO
Image: Philip Magowan/INPHO

THE SECOND ROUND of the Allianz football and hurling leagues got underway at the weekend.

Wexford’s victory against Cork, and Clare’s triumph over Kilkenny in Nowlan Park were among the noteworthy results in the top hurling division, with Davy Fitzgerald’s side currently sitting at the top of the Division 1A table.

Elsewhere, Tipperary overpowered All-Ireland finalists Waterford in Semple Stadium to secure their first win of the league campaign.

The Galway footballers edged out Donegal in Division 1, while Dublin and reigning league champions Kerry also recorded victories.

Even at this early stage of the season, both codes produced some impressive scores. Here’s a collection of just some of the best ones on show.

Austin Gleeson – Tipperary v Waterford

Austin Glesson has long been recognised for his scoring prowess, and that quality was on show once again in Semple Stadium on Saturday evening.

With Waterford leading by two points on the half-hour mark, Gleeson gathered the ball and charged down the wing.

After controlling the ball briefly, he released a long-range shot from the sideline and sent the ball sailing over the bar.

Jason Forde – Tipperary v Waterford

In the absence of Seamus Callanan, the full-forward duties were passed to Jason Forde against Waterford.

He finished his shift with 1-9 to his credit, including a penalty which he rifled home with brilliant precision.

Peter Duggan – Kilkenny v Clare

Clare stormed to a first victory over Kilkenny in Nowlan Park in 13 years, a three-point victory which featured a superbly taken sideline by Peter Duggan.

Duggan finished with a tally of 0-5, and this score in the 38th minute edged the Banner into a six point lead.

Eoghan O’Gara – Tyrone v Dublin

Dublin came away from Omagh with a five points to spare on Saturday evening, with the second of their two goals coming on the back of some wayward passing in the Tyrone defence.

Goalkeeper Niall Morgan took a short kick-out and attempted to go for a one-two. The return pass however, made its way into the waiting arms of Dublin’s Colm Basquel.

He then fed the ball to Eoghan O’Gara, who poked the ball into the net to put the contest beyond doubt in the last five minutes of normal time.

Lee Chin – Wexford v Cork

Lee Chin produced another exhibition of individual skill for Wexford in round two of the league against Cork.

He was prominent throughout the victorious display, which yielded a second consecutive win for Davy Fitzgerald’s charges in Division 1A.

Using his pace and power in the 25th minute, Chin picked up possession out near the sideline. He then scooped the ball over the head of Cork’s Christopher Joyce before rampaging further up the pitch to curl his shot over the bar.

Diarmuid O’Connor – Mayo v Kerry

Mayo lost out to 13-man Kerry in MacHale Park, but their opening goal after just 11 minutes was a product of good link-up play between Aidan O’Shea and Diarmuid O’Connor.

After winning possession from a throw-in, O’Connor timed his run off  O’Shea’s shoulder to gather the ball at speed and blast the ball into the bottom corner of Shane Murphy’s net.

He took his shot while running at an angle, but used textbook technique to ensure the strike off the right boot was low and accurate.

Ryan McHugh – Donegal v Galway

Galway snatched a victory against Donegal in Letterkenny, but one of the scores of the game came from Ryan McHugh.

The defender has a penchant for popping up with scores, and he sliced over a beautiful point from distance on the hour-mark to level proceedings at the time.

‘I can’t see myself ever coaching a different county outside Mayo’

‘Maybe it was fate, maybe last August wasn’t meant to be my last day in Croke Park’

