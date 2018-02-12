  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 12 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Kremlin wants me to stop talking' - Star of Netflix documentary living in fear of Putin in the US

Wearing a disguise, Russian whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov has given an interview to apologise for his role in the doping scandal.

By AFP Monday 12 Feb 2018, 5:00 PM
2 hours ago 11,991 Views 17 Comments
http://the42.ie/3848170
Rodchenkov speaking to 60 Minutes.
Image: YouTube
Rodchenkov speaking to 60 Minutes.
Rodchenkov speaking to 60 Minutes.
Image: YouTube

DOPING GURU GRIGORY Rodchenkov has emerged from hiding, wearing a disguise and reiterating that Russian president Vladimir Putin wants to silence him for good.

The controversial whistleblower and former head of Moscow’s anti-doping laboratory, who starred in Netflix documentary ‘Icarus’ alongside Bryan Fogel, says he is risking his life by exposing Russian doping secrets.

In his first televised interview since fleeing his native Russia, Rodchenkov told the American news programme 60 Minutes that he continues to live in fear in the United States.

“Kremlin wants me to stop talking,” Rodchenkov told interviewer Scott Pelley.

Since fleeing to America in late 2015, he has gone into hiding because he says Putin wants him dead — a claim he has made several times previously.

The news magazine programme allowed Rodchenkov to wear a disguise and showed him putting on and walking around in a bulletproof vest.

[The disguise] was done for security reasons,” says Rodchenkov, who dyed his hair a different colour and shaved his moustache. “There is information that my life is in jeopardy and we took all necessary steps.”

The Kremlin dismissed Rodchenkov’s statements as “insinuations” by an “individual suffering from psychological and possibly psychiatric problems.”

“It can only be said that without question any sort of accusations towards our country are baseless,” Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

“What he said regarding President Putin was nothing but a lie,” he added.

Source: 60 Minutes/YouTube

Rodchenkov’s escape to America followed the sudden death of two senior officials from Russia’s anti-doping agency. There is a warrant out for his arrest back home.

“I am not a liar. I was not telling truth in Russia but coming to United States, I am telling the truth.”

Rodchenkov said he wants to dedicate his time to exposing drug cheats and being an advocate for change.

He doubts whether the Olympics will ever have a level playing field for the athletes.

“You could believe but in fact it is human nature,” he said. “It is our sins. It has nothing to do with sports. There are 10, 15% who are incorrigible. You can do nothing, they are cheaters by nature.”

Being a self-admitted cheater, Rodchenkov apologised for his role in the scandal and the deception that he says still goes on, using the formulas and techniques that he helped develop.

I am sorry to create such a problem because of my experience and knowledge,” he said.

“Now it is effective and working and it is not my contribution to fight against doping.”

As a result of his whistleblowing Russia was stripped of Olympic medals and banned from this week’s Pyeongchang Games.

But the International Olympic Committee allowed a large group of Russians deemed clean to take part as “Olympic Athletes from Russia.”

The team of Russian athletes stands at 168, the fourth biggest contingent at the Games. Russian competitors marched behind a neutral Olympic flag at Friday’s opening ceremony.

Source: CBS This Morning/YouTube

© – AFP 2018

Originally published at 15.10 

‘Gimme ice cream!’ says US teen after halfpipe masterclass

11 months on from near-death experience, Canadian hails Winter Olympics ‘miracle’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liam Brady: Arsenal let Harry Kane go because he was chubby
Liam Brady: Arsenal let Harry Kane go because he was chubby
'Mourinho has to win the title next season' - Gary Neville warns Man United boss
Key defender's Spurs future unsure after Juventus axe - reports
ITALY
Analysis: Rob Kearney shows why Joe Schmidt remains his number one fan
Analysis: Rob Kearney shows why Joe Schmidt remains his number one fan
'We're just gutted for her. She's a big part of this squad and is going to be a big loss'
Three-try Ireland battle back from early loss of star Miller for first Six Nations win
IRELAND
Ireland and Celtic football families attend funeral of Liam Miller in Cork
Ireland and Celtic football families attend funeral of Liam Miller in Cork
Henshaw ruled out of Six Nations but Furlong looks good for Wales
Terrific Thomas, excellent Earls and the rest of our Six Nations Team of the Week
MANCHESTER UNITED
Manchester City's â¬878 million squad the most expensive in history
Manchester City's €878 million squad the most expensive in history
Alexis recalls Messi crying after Chelsea defeat
Smalling and Jones branded 'a disaster' by Neville
SIX NATIONS
England will test their scrum against 'biggest, ugliest, strongest' Georgian pack in training this week
England will test their scrum against 'biggest, ugliest, strongest' Georgian pack in training this week
French rugby players questioned as witnesses by Scottish police at Edinburgh Airport
St. Andrew's products Larmour and Porter learning from Ireland experiences

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie