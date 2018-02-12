  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Monday 12 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

11 months on from near-death experience, Canadian hails Winter Olympics 'miracle'

The country’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has hailed Mark McMorris’s “tenacity”.

By AFP Monday 12 Feb 2018, 9:30 AM
2 hours ago 1,512 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3847240
Mark McMorris of Canada poses with his bronze medal from the Men's Slopestyle event.
Image: Christopher Levy
Mark McMorris of Canada poses with his bronze medal from the Men's Slopestyle event.
Mark McMorris of Canada poses with his bronze medal from the Men's Slopestyle event.
Image: Christopher Levy

MARK MCMORRIS SAID on Monday that his bronze medal was “a miracle” after the inspirational Canadian climbed onto the Olympic podium just 11 months on from a near-fatal snowboarding accident.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hailed McMorris’s “tenacity” and “courage” as the 24-year-old drew praise following his success in the slopestyle event at the Pyeongchang Winter Games on Sunday.

McMorris was fighting for his life in a medically induced coma in March 2017, after breaking 17 bones and suffering a collapsed lung and ruptured spleen when he slammed into a tree while out on his snowboard with friends.

He somehow survived and in his comeback to competition, a big air World Cup in Beijing in November, he triumphed.

Then on Sunday he added bronze to the one he won at Sochi four years ago to seal a stunning return from near-death.

“To land a good run and stand on the podium again, it definitely feels special,” said McMorris.

“It’s definitely a miracle and I’m really thankful.”

(SP)OLY-SOUTH KOREA-PYEONGCHANG-SNOWBOARD-MEN'S SLOPESTYLE Mark McMorris of Canada competes during the Men's Snowboard Slopestyle final at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

McMorris, raised on the flatlands of the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, tends not to look too far ahead these days but admits that psychologically he is not over the traumatic events of 11 months ago.

“I was so close to not being able to snowboard again and nothing brings me the joy that snowboarding does,” he said.

“I just want to keep having success in competition and get back into the backcountry and face that fear again and enjoy that with my buddies.”

Within the snowboarding fraternity McMorris has long been well known, winning multiple X Games titles, but his recovery from his deathbed has brought him far greater fame now.

“It’s such a cool thing that people are backing the story, you can’t force that on people,” he said.

“At the time I wish it hadn’t happened, but now it’s so cool that so many people have reached out and said, ‘You’ve helped me through this part of my life’ or motivated me, or whatever it may be.

“I’m glad I can play that role and feel lucky to be in the position I’m in, being able to inspire others.”

© – AFP 2018

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘I turned pro at 13, signed a contract with Nike and that was the moment I knew I could do this’>

It’s Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'When Van Gaal arrived, everything changed, my progression stopped'
'When Van Gaal arrived, everything changed, my progression stopped'
Alexis recalls Messi crying after Chelsea defeat
Smalling and Jones branded 'a disaster' by Neville
ITALY
'We're just gutted for her. She's a big part of this squad and is going to be a big loss'
'We're just gutted for her. She's a big part of this squad and is going to be a big loss'
Three-try Ireland battle back from early loss of star Miller for first Six Nations win
Stockdale shows thirst for tries with clinical late finish
IRELAND
Terrific Thomas, excellent Earls and the rest of our Six Nations Team of the Week
Terrific Thomas, excellent Earls and the rest of our Six Nations Team of the Week
St. Andrew's products Larmour and Porter learning from Ireland experiences
8 moments that will give any Irish person pure goosebumps
HURLING
'We were pretty angry with what happened and we just brought that into hurling'
'We were pretty angry with what happened and we just brought that into hurling'
'This day last week I broke down to tears in Na Piarsaigh' - from injury to All-Ireland semi-final win
Kilkenny hurling factory St Kieran's march towards Leinster four-in-a-row
MANCHESTER UNITED
'Ask Paul Souness' - Mourinho snipes at Sky Sports pundit over 'schoolboy' Pogba comments
'Ask Paul Souness' - Mourinho snipes at Sky Sports pundit over 'schoolboy' Pogba comments
As it happened: Newcastle vs Man United, Premier League
'He was popular with everyone': Man United to honour Liam Miller tomorrow

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie