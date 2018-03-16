  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race

Harriet Tucker had an eventful final few furlongs.

By Steve O'Rourke Friday 16 Mar 2018, 5:04 PM
30 minutes ago
Tucker celebrates after the race.
Image: David Davies
Tucker celebrates after the race.
Tucker celebrates after the race.
Image: David Davies

AS IF WINNING a race at the Cheltenham festival wasn’t hard enough, jockey Harriet Tucker went through a gamut of emotions to ride Pacha Du Polder victory in the Foxhunter Chase this afternoon.

A point-to-point specialist, Tucker was making just her second start under rules as she partnered last year’s winner of this race to back-to-back victories.

However, if the climax of the race not thrilling enough in its own right — Tucker chased down 50/1 shot Top Wood who had made all the running — it emerged afterwards she had done so with a dislocated shoulder.

She said after the race:

“My shoulder half dislocates when I reach it too high.

Coming up to the second last it half-dislocated. And I couldn’t push it back in so I couldn’t slap him on the shoulder to get him to go forwards.

“I was pushing and praying that no one was going to beat me because I couldn’t hit him anymore with my right hand.

“I had to keep pushing and screaming at him and got there.”

You can see the incident here:

