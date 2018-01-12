  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Friday 12 January, 2018
Highly-rated Irish midfielder secures loan move to Championship club

Harry Charsley could make his Bolton debut at Brentford tomorrow.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 12 Jan 2018, 4:40 PM
The midfielder was Everton's top-scorer in the U23 league last season.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Image: EMPICS Sport

IRELAND U21 INTERNATIONAL Harry Charsley has taken up the opportunity to play more first-team football after joining Bolton Wanderers on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The midfielder made his Everton debut in the Europa League against Apollon Limassol in December, but has found opportunities hard to come by at Goodison Park and will hope to gain more experience in the Championship.

Charsley is likely to be a direct replacement for his Ireland U21 team-mate Josh Cullen, who spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Bolton from West Ham United.

The 21-year-old will go straight into Phil Parkinson’s squad for tomorrow’s clash at Brentford.

“Harry is a player we have watched a lot and he can play all across the midfield as well as in behind the striker,” Parkinson said.

He’s from Everton’s U23 team where a lot of their players have gone out on loan and have done well with the help of David Unsworth and his team.

“They almost play like a league team, so when you get a player from Everton’s youth ranks, you know that they are ready and are hardened to understand the rigours of what it takes to win games of football.

“With that in mind, we are very much looking forward to working with Harry and he is a very good acquisition for us.”

Charsley, who was born in Birkenhead and has been on the books at Everton since the age of nine, has represented Ireland at various underage levels and last season was the top-scorer for the Toffees’ U23 side as they secured the Premier League 2 title.

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

