'The biggest test of City's defence' - Liverpool still a threat despite Coutinho loss

THE LAST TIME that Liverpool and Manchester City met, both sides came off worse-for-wear: City’s goalkeeper Ederson getting a nasty boot to the face and Sadio Mané getting a suspension for his troubles.

City did leave with a 5-0 victory, however, with Liverpool having let in four second-half goals.

But plenty has changed since then, and we’re joined by ESPN’s Mark Ogden and Dermot Corrigan to look ahead to the game, as well as discuss Liverpool and City’s transfer dealings and rumours so far.

Who do you think will come out on top on Sunday?

