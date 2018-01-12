IT REMAINS TO be seen who the next Stoke City manager will be.

But if even if Martin O’Neill misses out on the job to Quique Sanchez Flores in the coming days, the Ireland manager will find it tough to continue in his current job without a proper explanation, according to Richie Sadlier.

“It’s going to be a really interesting few days no matter what the outcome is,” Sadlier told RTE.

“If Martin doesn’t get the Stoke City job, we know he went for it and assume he wanted it.

“We don’t know what the FAI’s reaction internally was. I don’t know how workable a scenario it is for Martin O’Neill to simply return to Abbotstown and carry on in the job without some kind of thorough explanation on what went on this week.”

He continued: “It would appear the FAI are probably the last ones in football that would hang their hat on a verbal agreement. I don’t know why they have allowed this situation to get to where it has.

“I remember the announcement was made before the home game against Moldova. I remember at the time thinking it wasn’t obvious to me why the decision was made to retain him even though we didn’t know how the campaign would end.

“It also became unclear to me over the proceedings weeks over why they didn’t get him to sign the contract. We don’t know if that was because of something on Martin’s side of the table or the FAI. I would assume that would become known over the next while.

“They are the kind of questions that I really want answers about at this stage.”