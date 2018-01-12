  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 12 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I don’t know how workable a scenario it is for Martin O’Neill to simply return to Abbotstown'

Richie Sadlier says the Ireland boss will have to explain his position if he does end up staying in the Ireland role.

By The42 Team Friday 12 Jan 2018, 9:23 AM
11 hours ago 5,611 Views 18 Comments
http://the42.ie/3793866
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IT REMAINS TO be seen who the next Stoke City manager will be.

But if even if Martin O’Neill misses out on the job to Quique Sanchez Flores in the coming days, the Ireland manager will find it tough to continue in his current job without a proper explanation, according to Richie Sadlier.

“It’s going to be a really interesting few days no matter what the outcome is,” Sadlier told RTE.

“If Martin doesn’t get the Stoke City job, we know he went for it and assume he wanted it.

“We don’t know what the FAI’s reaction internally was. I don’t know how workable a scenario it is for Martin O’Neill to simply return to Abbotstown and carry on in the job without some kind of thorough explanation on what went on this week.”

He continued: “It would appear the FAI are probably the last ones in football that would hang their hat on a verbal agreement. I don’t know why they have allowed this situation to get to where it has.

“I remember the announcement was made before the home game against Moldova. I remember at the time thinking it wasn’t obvious to me why the decision was made to retain him even though we didn’t know how the campaign would end.

“It also became unclear to me over the proceedings weeks over why they didn’t get him to sign the contract. We don’t know if that was because of something on Martin’s side of the table or the FAI. I would assume that would become known over the next while.

“They are the kind of questions that I really want answers about at this stage.”

‘We still have amazing players’ – Oxlade-Chamberlain confident Coutinho exit won’t derail Liverpool

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mourinho admits 'contempt' for Conte but moves to end ongoing feud
Mourinho admits 'contempt' for Conte but moves to end ongoing feud
'The two most exciting sides' set to meet and more Premier League talking points
'I'm hearing the amount is around £20m': Conte not interested in Sanchez despite bargain
ARSENAL
Man United and Arsenal target Napoli star, Sturridge valued at Â£30m and all today's transfer gossip
Man United and Arsenal target Napoli star, Sturridge valued at £30m and all today's transfer gossip
Everton in talks to sign 'goalscoring threat' Theo Walcott
Arsene Wenger confirms midfielder will join Valencia
FOOTBALL
'We still have amazing players' - Oxlade-Chamberlain confident Coutinho exit won't derail Liverpool
'We still have amazing players' - Oxlade-Chamberlain confident Coutinho exit won't derail Liverpool
Phil Neville: Sanchez could follow in footsteps of Cantona, Van Persie at United
Messi inspires rout with Coutinho watching on as holders Barcelona book quarter-final spot
HURLING
'To me, the provinces are gone, theyâre dead' - a call for an open hurling championship draw
'To me, the provinces are gone, they’re dead' - a call for an open hurling championship draw
Reigning champions Our Lady's and 2016 kingpins Árdscoil Rís triumph in Harty quarter-finals
Free-taker key as Midleton CBS return to Harty Cup last four stage with narrow victory over Thurles CBS
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
'He has no boundaries in the way he thinks': Nacewa excited to take on Europe with Larmour
'He has no boundaries in the way he thinks': Nacewa excited to take on Europe with Larmour
Lowe and Larmour set for first European starts as Cullen names Leinster team for Glasgow
Cloete and Holland return as Munster name strong side for Racing

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie