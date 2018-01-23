  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 23 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Heather Hardy to face former boxing world champ in both the Bellator cage and the ring

Heather Hardy and Ana Julaton will do battle at Bellator 194 before rematching in the boxing ring.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 23 Jan 2018, 6:43 PM
3 hours ago 3,631 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3813495
Image: Joel Plummer
Image: Joel Plummer

HEATHER HARDY WILL face Ana Julaton in a two-fight deal which will see the pair square off in the cage at Bellator 194 before having a rematch in the boxing ring later this year.

Brooklyn’s Hardy, who holds a 20-fight undefeated boxing record, suffered a shock defeat to Kristina Williams in her sophomore MMA bout at Bellator 185 last October, but will make her return to the sport versus former WBO World super-bantamweight boxing champion Julaton of the Philippines on 16 February.

Filipino Julaton has an MMA record of 2-3 having also suffered defeat at Bellator 185 – hers to Lisa Blaine by decision.

The first leg of Hardy-Julaton has officially been added to the main card of Bellator’s Roy ‘Big Country’ Nelson vs Matt ‘Meathead’ Mitrione at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut next month, and will precede the card’s co-main event of Patricky ‘Pitbull’ versus Derek Campos.

Nelson and Mitrione previously clashed in The Ultimate Fighter 16 finale, with ‘Big Country’ emerging victorious via a first-round technical knockout.

It’s understood that Hardy’s boxing promoter, Lou DiBella, will take the reins for her boxing rematch with Julaton some time after the duo clash at next month’s Bellator event.

‘The Heat’ had recently been mooted as a long-shot option to face Ireland’s Katie Taylor in 2018. Victory over former world champion Julaton on her ring return would move that clash a step closer regardless of how things transpire in the cage in February.

Katie Taylor’s Dublin homecoming fight off the cards as America comes calling

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
305 days after horror leg break, Ireland star Seamus Coleman makes return to action
305 days after horror leg break, Ireland star Seamus Coleman makes return to action
Chelsea youngster joins Newcastle on loan
Former Brazil and Man City striker Robinho joins Turkish club despite rape conviction
FOOTBALL
PSG announce surprise signing of French free agent Lassana Diarra
PSG announce surprise signing of French free agent Lassana Diarra
Premier League clubs on alert as PSG winger Lucas Moura told he can leave
'I've still got a lot to offer' - Lennon leaves Everton to make Burnley switch
LEINSTER
U20s boss McNamara an inspiration to coaches who weren't pro players
U20s boss McNamara an inspiration to coaches who weren't pro players
A tackle that shows just how important Tadhg Furlong is to Leinster
Six Nations break badly timed for Cullen's impressive Leinster
IRELAND
Keith Earls' brilliance sums up the excitement around Munster's attack
Keith Earls' brilliance sums up the excitement around Munster's attack
The World Economic Forum says Ireland has problems with 'soaring wealth inequality'
Parra's exile from France XV extended as Clermont star ruled out of clash with Ireland
MUNSTER
Munster well worth the wait as they book record quarter-final date in style
Munster well worth the wait as they book record quarter-final date in style
Concern for Schmidt as Dave Kilcoyne leaves Thomond on crutches
'I'm very proud to be part of this club and that's the reason why I came here'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie