Ireland to host India in two T20 internationals in June

FOR THE FIRST time in 11 years, Ireland will play host to India with the two sides set to meet in a pair of T20 internationals this summer.

Due to take place in Malahide on 27 and 29 June, the games will mark the first visit of India to these shores since 2007.

On that occasion the visitors cruised to a nine-wicket victory in a rain-interrupted one day international (ODI) in Belfast.

The current Indian squad includes the world’s third ranked batsman in T20, Virat Kohli, and the games will be the first T20 internationals for Ireland head coach Graham Ford.

He is understandably excited, telling the Cricket Ireland website:

“It’s fantastic news for the lads and fans alike. The matches will of course be a huge challenge for the team, but what an opportunity for everyone to showcase their talents in front of a huge audience, both at the games and live on television.

I’m sure the players will respond positively to the occasion with the added incentive of knowing eye-catching displays could result in a possible Indian Premier League contract.

“We haven’t played our best cricket in the format in recent years which is reflected in the rankings, but what better time to start climbing the ladder again. We have a number of players ideally suited to the short-form and on home soil it’s a great opportunity to cause a shock or two.”

2018 is shaping up to be a busy year for Ireland with a four-match ODI series against the UAE and Scotland this week before taking part in World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe in March.

May, of course, sees Ireland play Pakistan in their maiden men’s Test Match at Malahide.

