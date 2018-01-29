  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 29 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Stockdale fit for France clash as Ireland announce clean bill of health

Joe Schmidt has lots of in-form options for the visit to Paris in the Six Nations.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 29 Jan 2018, 12:45 PM
9 hours ago 17,107 Views 48 Comments
http://the42.ie/3822163

JACOB STOCKDALE HAS recovered from a dead leg and will be available for selection for Ireland against France in the opening round of the Six Nations on Saturday.

Ireland today confirmed that all 36 players in their current training squad are fit and available to head coach Joe Schmidt for this weekend’s trip to Paris.

Jacob Stockdale Stockdale is good to go. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Loosehead prop Dave Kilcoyne, who missed last week’s training camp in Spain, will remain with Munster this week to continue his rehabilitation from a knee injury, but Ireland say he is “progressing positively”.

Stockdale had suffered a dead leg in Ulster’s Champions Cup defeat to Wasps two weekends ago, forcing him off the pitch during that tie, but he has made a swift recovery and is among the options for Schmidt out wide.

With Rob Kearney expected to start at fullback and Keith Earls looking like a certainty on the left wing, Stockdale appears to be in competition with Munster’s Andrew Conway and Leinster pair Fergus McFadden and Jordan Larmour for the final spot in the back three.

Robbie Henshaw and Bundee Aki are likely to be in midfield against France, with Johnny Sexton and Conor Murray fit to start in the halfbacks.

Tadhg Furlong and Rory Best are set to be joined by one of Cian Healy and Jack McGrath in the front row, while Devin Toner and Iain Henderson appear to be favourites to start in the second row.

The absence of Sean O’Brien in the back row means Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan, Dan Leavy and Jordi Murphy are all in contention to start, with CJ Stander and Peter O’Mahony looking set to retain their November places.

Schmidt will name his team on Thursday afternoon, but having so many fit and in-form options is a huge positive for the Ireland boss.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

England add suspended duo Marler and Haskell to Six Nations squad

Donnacha Ryan’s excellent footballing skills and all the exiles’ action

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (48)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daniel Sturridge completes loan switch to West Brom
Daniel Sturridge completes loan switch to West Brom
Man City meet Athletic Bilbao's €65m buyout clause to sign French defender
Is Emre Can set to leave Liverpool?
FOOTBALL
West Ham defender hit with six-game ban for spitting at opponent
West Ham defender hit with six-game ban for spitting at opponent
Ibrahimovic nearing return as LA Galaxy rumours swirl
Klopp quashes talk of Liverpool complacency since Man City win
SIX NATIONS
The growing confidence around Ireland's Six Nations chances is justified
The growing confidence around Ireland's Six Nations chances is justified
'I just think he's a flat-out winger': Experience keeps Kearney unfazed by meteoric Larmour rise
Stockdale fit for France clash as Ireland announce clean bill of health
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Leicester City youngster makes loan move to Bohemians
Leicester City youngster makes loan move to Bohemians
Bohs capture what it means to be a young League of Ireland fan perfectly with new promo video
One of Cork City's 2017 heroes impresses in debut in England
TENNIS
Margaret catch her? Federer doesn't expect to equal Court's record tally
Margaret catch her? Federer doesn't expect to equal Court's record tally
Tearful Federer toasts Melbourne triumph following 20th Grand Slam title
Federer beats Cilic in five-set victory to claim 20th Grand Slam title at Australian Open

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie