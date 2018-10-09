This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 9 October, 2018
Burke and Towell among the players cut from Ireland squad for double header

Martin O’Neill’s side take part in an open training session today in preparation for the visits of Denmark and Wales.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 9 Oct 2018, 11:37 AM
Graham Burke does not make the finalised squad.
Graham Burke does not make the finalised squad.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND manager Martin O’Neill has trimmed down his squad ahead of the upcoming Uefa Nations League double header. 

Having lost their opening game in the competition, the Boys in Green face Denmark at home this Saturday, before Wales arrive in Dublin three days later. 

From the 32-man provisional panel that was announced last Thursday, Graham Burke (Preston North End), Richie Towell (Brighton – on loan at Rotherham), Greg Cunningham (Cardiff City), Daryl Horgan (Hibernian) and Alan Judge (Brentford) have been cut. 

Portsmouth striker Ronan Curtis, meanwhile, will link up with the U21s for their European championship qualifiers against Israel and Germany. 

The senior squad are taking part in an open training session at the Aviva Stadium today, and Shane Long is sitting that out due to an ankle knock. 

Republic of Ireland squad v Denmark and Wales

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Colin Doyle (Hearts), Sean McDermott (Kristiansund BK)

Defenders: Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Kevin Long (Burnley), John Egan, Enda Stevens (both Sheffield United), Darragh Lenihan, Derrick Williams (both Blackburn Rovers)

Midfielders: Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Shaun Williams (Millwall), David Meyler (Reading), Harry Arter (Cardiff City – on loan from Bournemouth), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City)

Forwards: Shane Long (Southampton), Callum Robinson, Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Aiden O’Brien (Millwall), Scott Hogan (Aston Villa)

