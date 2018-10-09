Burke and Towell among the players cut from Ireland squad for double header

Graham Burke does not make the finalised squad.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND manager Martin O’Neill has trimmed down his squad ahead of the upcoming Uefa Nations League double header.

Having lost their opening game in the competition, the Boys in Green face Denmark at home this Saturday, before Wales arrive in Dublin three days later.

From the 32-man provisional panel that was announced last Thursday, Graham Burke (Preston North End), Richie Towell (Brighton – on loan at Rotherham), Greg Cunningham (Cardiff City), Daryl Horgan (Hibernian) and Alan Judge (Brentford) have been cut.

Portsmouth striker Ronan Curtis, meanwhile, will link up with the U21s for their European championship qualifiers against Israel and Germany.

The senior squad are taking part in an open training session at the Aviva Stadium today, and Shane Long is sitting that out due to an ankle knock.

Republic of Ireland squad v Denmark and Wales

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Colin Doyle (Hearts), Sean McDermott (Kristiansund BK)

Defenders: Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Kevin Long (Burnley), John Egan, Enda Stevens (both Sheffield United), Darragh Lenihan, Derrick Williams (both Blackburn Rovers)

Midfielders: Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Shaun Williams (Millwall), David Meyler (Reading), Harry Arter (Cardiff City – on loan from Bournemouth), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City)

Forwards: Shane Long (Southampton), Callum Robinson, Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Aiden O’Brien (Millwall), Scott Hogan (Aston Villa)

