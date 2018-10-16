This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 16 October, 2018
Ireland U19s defeat Netherlands to finish qualifying round with 100% record

Tom Mohan’s side came from behind in Longford thanks to goals from Adam Idah and Will Ferry.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 16 Oct 2018, 5:00 PM
1 hour ago 4,411 Views 14 Comments
http://the42.ie/4289366
Ireland U19 striker Adam Idah (file pic).
Image: Simon Stacpoole/INPHO
Ireland U19 striker Adam Idah (file pic).
Ireland U19 striker Adam Idah (file pic).
Image: Simon Stacpoole/INPHO

Republic of Ireland 2
Netherlands 1

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland have advanced to the elite qualifying phase for the U19 European Championships with a 100% record.

Tom Mohan’s side had already secured their place in the next stage thanks to previous wins over Bosnia & Herzegovina and Faroe Islands.

A 2-1 victory over Netherlands this afternoon at City Calling Stadium in Longford has seen them finish the qualifying round with a flourish.

Both teams will feature in the elite qualifiers next March, where the seven group winners are guaranteed a place in the tournament proper, which will be held in Armenia in July. 

Captained by Manchester United defender Lee O’Connor, Ireland found themselves a goal down in the 15th minute against a Dutch side that included substantial representation from clubs such as Ajax, Feyenoord and Chelsea.

When the opening goal arrived, however, it came courtesy of NEC Nijmegen attacker Ole Romenij who beat St Patrick’s Athletic goalkeeper Brian Maher on the volley.

Ireland were back on level terms just before the half-hour mark. Tottenham’s Troy Parrott — who scored a hat-trick in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Faroe Islands — teed up Derby County’s Jason Knight. His shot was saved but Norwich City striker Adam Idah was on hand to steer home the rebound.

The winner came on 70 minutes. Southampton’s Will Ferry, who — like Idah — had scored in last week’s 3-1 victory over Bosnia & Herzegovina, chipped in with another important goal by beating Jasper Schendelaar with a tidy finish.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Brian Maher (St. Patrick’s Athletic); Andy Lyons (Bohemians), Lee O’Connor (Manchester United — captain), Nathan Collins (Stoke City), Jack James (Luton Town); Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Aaron Bolger (Shamrock Rovers); Jason Knight (Derby County), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Will Ferry (Southampton); Adam Idah (Norwich City).

Subs: Jonathan Afolabi (Southampton) for Idah (80), Ali Reghba (Bohemians) for Ferry (88).

NETHERLANDS: Jasper Schendelaar (AZ Alkmaar); Jurrien Timber (Ajax), Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord), Kik Pierie (Heerenveen — captain), Juan Castillo (Chelsea); Ludovit Reis (Groningen), Orkun Kökcü (Feyenoord), Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax); Mohammed Ihattaren (PSV), Daishawn Redan (Chelsea), Ole Romenij (Nijmegen).

Subs: Mohamed Mallahi (Utrecht) for Gravenberch (60), Wouter Burger (Feyenoord) for Reis (71), Ian Smeulers (Feyenoord) for Romenij (71), Millen Baars (Manchester United) for Castillo (82), Jurgen Ekkelenkamp (Ajax) for Ihattaren (82).

