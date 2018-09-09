Bayern prospect Johansson makes debut as Ireland U19s fall to friendly defeat against Wales

Ireland pictured before kick-off at City Calling Stadium in Longford.

PROMISING BAYERN MUNICH midfielder Ryan Johansson impressed on his international debut for Ireland on Sunday, despite a disappointing friendly defeat at home to Wales.

A first-half strike from Cardiff’s 17-year-old Sion Spence against the run of play proved decisive in Longford as Wales secured a 1-0 victory, with the sides meeting again on Tuesday in Galway.

Tom Mohan’s side are continuing their preparations for next month’s 2019 Uefa European U19 Championship Qualifying Round.

Mohan named five players in his 22-man squad for this month’s pair of friendlies from the side which starred for Ireland in the recent Uefa European U17 Championships en route to the quarter-finals in England.

New additions to the panel included Luxembourg-born Johansson, who made his first appearance in the green jersey as a second-half substitution with half an hour remaining.

Tottenham forward Troy Parrott and Norwich’s Adam Idah came close to drawing the side’s level after the break, however despite a host of chances Ireland could not find a breakthrough to equalise at City Calling Stadium.

