Friday 20 April, 2018
After 4 games and 0 goals, Irish striker Anthony Stokes' short spell in Greece set to end

The Ireland international was released by Hibernian back in January.

By Paul Fennessy Friday 20 Apr 2018, 9:28 PM
1 hour ago 2,770 Views 8 Comments
Anthony Stokes (file pic).
Image: EMPICS Sport
Anthony Stokes (file pic).
Anthony Stokes (file pic).
Image: EMPICS Sport

IRISH STRIKER ANTHONY Stokes’ brief spell in Greece looks set to come to an end.

The Ireland international was released by Hibernian back in January as a result of disciplinary problems, before joining Greek SuperLeague club Apollo Smyrni in February in a deal that was due to last until the end of the season.

The club are battling relegation and ex-Sunderland and Celtic striker Stokes had failed to score in four appearances, before news emerged earlier this month that he had gone AWOL.

“The player is in clear breach of his contract. He has failed to even contact us during the period he has not turned up for training,” read a club statement, per RTÉ.

“As a consequence of this, we are looking [to see] if we can legally terminate his contract.”

Man United’s biggest game left this season and more talking points ahead of this weekend’s action>

‘He played football that made us change the way we played against them’>

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

