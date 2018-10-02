One month on from double wrist break McClean returns to action and provides assist for Stoke

JAMES MCCLEAN MARKED his return from injury with an assist on Tuesday night, with Stoke City running out 2-0 winners at home to Bolton Wanderers in the Championship.

McClean has been sidelined for a month following a wrist injury just before Ireland’s Uefa Nations League meeting away to Wales in Cardiff.

The midfielder returned to full training earlier this week, having broken his wrist in two places, and played his first game since 1 September on Tuesday at the bet365 Stadium.

James McClean back on bench for Stoke tonight and Scott Hogan has returned from a longer absence to be listed as sub for Aston Villa. David Meyler not involved for Reading; no sign of Coleman/Long in Everton/Southampton squads either. — Daniel McDonnell (@McDonnellDan) October 2, 2018

Dutch defender Bruno Martins Indi have the Potters the lead after 10 minutes, with McClean providing the assist for Thomas Ince having come off the bench with 22 minutes remaining.

The Ireland international picked out Ince on the right corner of the box, with the England winger switching possession onto his root foot before firing past goalkeeper Remi Matthews.

McClean’s return comes in time for Ireland’s crucial upcoming Nations League games in Dublin against Denmark on 13 October and Wales three days later and comes alongside the return of Robbie Brady, who also returned from injury last week after 10 months out.

