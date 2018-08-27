This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
James McClean joins in criticism of Declan Rice

The West Ham youngster declined a call up today as he considers his future with the national team.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 27 Aug 2018, 10:46 PM
James McClean (file pic).
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

JAMES MCCLEAN HAS become the first Ireland player to comment publicly on Declan Rice, following the revelation today that the teenager was “still deliberating” over the youngster’s international future.

The Stoke winger — who himself switched international allegiance having represented Northern Ireland at underage level — appeared highly critical of Rice’s latest stance.

McClean, via his official account, made his feelings known when responding to a tweet by former Ireland international Kevin Kilbane.

Kilbane originally wrote: “I’d rather be ranked 150th in the world and never qualify again than have someone who has played, but needs time to THINK whether they should play for us again. Well done to MON for transparency.”

In response to the ex-Everton player’s remark, McClean commented: “Bang on lad.. representing your country should be an honour and a proud moment.”

Following today’s development, manager Martin O’Neill insisted he was still hopeful that Rice would ultimately opt to play for Ireland.

“He is still deliberating,” O’Neill explained. “He’s a young man. England have obviously spoken to him. We’re aware of that. I think he just needs a little more time to make his mind up. He has done brilliantly for us. But England is the place of his birth and they have talked to him. We respect that.”

However, if McClean’s comments are a reflection of the squad’s feelings in general, it would seem to further lessen the chances of Rice ever wearing an Irish jersey again.  

Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

