Monday 16 April, 2018
McClean: 'It helps when you go out on the pitch knowing what you're doing'

The West Brom winger has praised the positive effect caretaker manager Darren Moore has had after yesterday’s 1-0 win over Manchester United.

By Ben Blake Monday 16 Apr 2018, 4:10 PM
2 hours ago 3,592 Views 1 Comment
McClean (centre) with Alexis Sanchez at Old Trafford yesterday.
Image: Anthony Devlin
McClean (centre) with Alexis Sanchez at Old Trafford yesterday.
McClean (centre) with Alexis Sanchez at Old Trafford yesterday.
Image: Anthony Devlin

IRELAND’S JAMES MCCLEAN has spoken highly of the work Darren Moore has done since taking over from Alan Pardew at West Brom.

The Baggies parted company with Pardew a fortnight ago to bring his disastrous four-month spell to an end.

Rooted to the foot of the Premier League table, the Midlands club received a massive confidence-booster yesterday by going to Old Trafford and picking up a 1-0 win over second-placed Manchester United.

McClean has played every minute of the last two matches under Moore, and the 28-year-old is full of praise for the former West Brom defender.

“He’s got that likeable factor, so everyone’s pulling in the same direction for him,” McClean told BBC Radio 5 live.

“In the past two games we’ve put on two good performances for him.

It obviously helps when you go out on the pitch knowing what you’re doing — as individuals and as a team.

“Since the big man’s come in, we’ve worked in training on what we’re doing defensively and what we’re doing attackingly.

“In the past two games, we’ve shown we actually know what we’re doing when we go out on the pitch, which obviously always helps.”

With Liverpool and Tottenham still to come in their four remaining matches, West Brom look extremely unlikely to escape relegation, however, as they sit nine points adrift of safety.

‘It had nothing to do with feeling English or Irish, it was a personal thing between me and my family’

Sligo midfielder scores from inside his own half – but should the goal have stood?

