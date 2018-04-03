  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 3 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Everyone wants to see Tiger win and play the way he did before' - Jason Day

Day was asked about Woods and the hype surrounding the former world number one at the Masters.

By The42 Team Tuesday 3 Apr 2018, 8:22 AM
36 minutes ago 384 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3936947
American 14-time major champion Tiger Woods
American 14-time major champion Tiger Woods
American 14-time major champion Tiger Woods

JASON DAY SAID everyone wants to see Tiger Woods win as the 14-time major champion prepares to feature at the Masters for the first time since 2015.

Tiger mania returns to Augusta, where all eyes are on former world number one and American star Woods in his first major appearance in three years.

With his back problems seemingly behind him, Woods is a genuine contender to claim his fifth green jacket and first since 2005 following top-five finishes in his last two starts at the Valspar Championship and Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Asked about good friend Woods ahead of Thursday’s opening round, 2011 runner-up and former world number one Day told reporters: “I think when it comes to Tiger and the Tiger mania that comes with it, that everyone wants to see him win and play the way he did before.

“Everyone’s kind of chomping at the bit for him to kind of get here and see how he’s moving and everything. You could say, Dustin Johnson, since Hawaii, he hasn’t really kind of kicked on. I don’t think he’s played as solid as he would have liked to. Justin Thomas is playing good golf as well. But there’s a number of guys that are playing really nice.

“But I think everyone’s kind of solely focused on Tiger and what he’s going to do here and seeing if he can get to No. 15. But that’s fine with us. That’s fine with me. I can just kind of focus on what I need to do to try and win this tournament. Tiger’s Tiger, but I think the biggest thing for me is I can’t beat myself. I think on my good day I’ve got a good chance of beating him. I honestly believe that. I think that there’s 10, 20 other guys out there that honestly believe they can beat Tiger as well at his good day as well now.

“But I think a lot of people, a lot of people quickly forgot what he had accomplished in his career right as he got injured and he was out for a while and they forgot, okay, well but that’s just golf and that’s just life. Everyone lives fast now. Everyone wants instant gratification. That’s just how the world works now. Now that he’s back and he looks kind of where he was before, or he potentially can be, I think everyone’s getting that taste back in there, like, oh, let’s go, let’s see what he can do. I think everyone’s kind of chomping at the bit to see what he can accomplish.”

The Australian continued: “I’m not surprised with the hype and the stuff that goes with it, because he was huge back in ’97, and he was huge he’s still huge now. And we’re looking at a guy that was the most recognised athlete for a good chunk of years. He put golf on the map for a lot of young players. And you look at the college players that are coming up now, big, strong athletic people. They’re hitting it miles, and that’s that Tiger effect.

“He’s an entertainer, for sure. I don’t know how he does these finishes. And like if I tried to finish, it would probably hit a tree, but like he’s able to kind of get it out and do these wonderful finishes out of the trees and stuff like that. Coming back, talking about how when he came back the first two times and he wasn’t ready because his short game was struggling with his chipping a little bit, his short game is his game.

“Obviously his driving’s not the greatest, but once he’s on the fairway, he hits unbelievable iron shots. And if he doesn’t, then he’s everyone likes seeing the big flop shot and no one likes to see that little chip shot, and he does those big flop shots and holes those big long putts and makes things exciting. So that’s my little take on Tiger.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Laois GAA player left with head injuries after late night assault in Carlow

‘We weren’t going to be showing our hand’: McStay keeping cards close to his chest

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Strike move for Leavy try a snippet of what defines Leinster at their very best
Strike move for Leavy try a snippet of what defines Leinster at their very best
Cullen's Leinster take another big step forward after laying down their credentials
Munster set off for South Africa with a Champions Cup semi-final to come
FOOTBALL
'I believe I deserve' Player of the Year - De Bruyne
'I believe I deserve' Player of the Year - De Bruyne
Tough-tackling Juventus defender Chiellini doesn't expect to stop Ronaldo scoring this evening
Cardiff close in on automatic promotion thanks to Ireland winger's last-gasp equaliser
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
McCall: Ireland's Grand Slam success a factor in Leinster's big win
McCall: Ireland's Grand Slam success a factor in Leinster's big win
Cullen praises young guns Leavy and Ryan as Leinster win the big moments
'It’s hard for him not to get frustrated' - Sexton bruised as Leinster batter Saracens
LEINSTER
No sign of Nacewa slowing down as Leinster captain continues to defy his years
No sign of Nacewa slowing down as Leinster captain continues to defy his years
Leinster's new wave bully and blitz holders Saracens to storm into semi-finals
Leinster know only their best will suffice against three-in-a-row chasing Saracens
PREMIER LEAGUE
Do you agree with our Premier League team of the Season?
Do you agree with our Premier League team of the Season?
Winning title against Man United would be 'wonderful' – De Bruyne
Pep Guardiola: 'Salah, Mane, Firmino are almost unstoppable... They are an extraordinary team'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie